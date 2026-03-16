Facts: With 456 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season.

With 288 runs, Heinrich Klaasen is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this campaign.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans head into this game after a disappointing loss in the last game against Rajasthan Royals. GT lost the game with eight wickets to spare. Regardless of the result, GT have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have six wins in nine matches and are currently third on the table.

Unlike their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad have failed to hit the heights of last season as they have bagged just three wins in nine matches and are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they beat CSK with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 55%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 45%

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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jos Buttler has been sensational this season as so far in this campaign he has scored 406 runs with an average of 81.20 so far. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant century against PBKS but apart from that innings this season has been a struggle for Indian sensation which is why we believe he will struggle against GT bowling attack and will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 42C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have been brilliant so far as they have six wins in nine matches and are currently third on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to make an impact this season as they have just three wins thus far and are currently ninth on the table.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 4-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and GT won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 04

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 01

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. This season has been a struggle for last years finalist as they have been second best in all departments thus far. So far this season SRH has managed just three wins in nine matches and are currently ninth on the table. They need maximum points in the remaining games to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand GT has been sensational so far this season even though they lost the last game against RR. They have arguably the best opening pair this season which has seen them win six matches thus far and are currently third on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and GT won the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, null Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 39 against RR. So far this season he has scored 456 and is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen has been the most consistent batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. With 288 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Prasidh Krishna did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 17 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Harshal Patel has been a stand out bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. He is the leading wicket taker for his side and in the last game he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.