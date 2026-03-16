1110

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Match Prediction

KKR

60%

Chance of Winning

CSK

40%

Parimatch

1.66
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.61
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.63
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Chennai Super Kings in the 57th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on May 07 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 327 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.
  • With 260 runs, Ravindra Jadeja is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders head into the tail end of the campaign with no room for errors as they need a near perfect run to make the playoffs this season. KKR went head to head against Rajasthan Royals in the last match and they won the game by one run. With 11 points they are currently sixth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings have had their worst campaign in IPL this season and have already been knocked out of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings head into this game after four straight defeats and are tenth on the table. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Kolkata Knight Riders ’ chances of winning - 60%
  • Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 40%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sunil Narine has struggled to consistency so far this season as he has scored 189 runs in ten matches with an average of 21. In the last game he scored 11 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ravindra Jadeja was sensational in the last game against RCB as he scored a brilliant half century. Jadeja has been one of the most consistent batters for CSK this season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5

1.87
Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5

1.87
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be Kolkata Knight Riders

1.81
Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane

Batter

Venkatesh Iyer

Batter

Rinku Singh

Batter

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicket-keeper

Ramandeep Singh

Batter

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Vaibhav Arora

Bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy

Bowler

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Moeen Ali

Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after back to back wins and with 11 points they are currently sixth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre

Batter

Dewald Brevis

Batter

Shaikh Rasheed

Batter

Sam Curran

All-rounder

MS Dhoni

Wicket-keeper

R Jadeja

All-rounder

Shivam Dube

All-rounder

Deepak Hooda

All-rounder

Noor Ahmed

Bowler

Matheesha Pathirana

Bowler

Khaleel Ahmed

Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have won just twice this season and have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 20-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR won the game.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 12

Chennai Super Kings: 20

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Chennai Super Kings have had a dismal campaign so far as they head into this game after four straight defeats and with just two wins so far they are tenth on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand KKR have struggled for consistency so far but with back to back wins in the last two matches they have a fighting chance of making the playoffs this season as with 11 points so far they are sixth on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and KKR dominated the game as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. KKR also had a better opening stand in the game which makes us believe KKR will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

T20

Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Kolkata

Icon

Kolkata Knight Riders

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.66
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.61
Bet Now!
Icon

Chennai Super Kings

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.30
Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 30 runs off 24 balls. So far this season Rahane has scored 327 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Shivam Dube did not bat much in the last game as he came in the last few overs. Dube has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy was phenomenal in the last game against DC as he bagged two wickets. With 15 wickets so far, Chakaravarthy is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed has been the most consistent bowler for Chennai Super Kings this season. So far this year he has bagged 16 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a one sided game as KKR won the game with eight wickets to spare. The bookmakers have sided with KKR in this game and you should do the same as KKR will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 1.66 (PariMatch)
  • Chennai Super Kings to win - 2.23 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments