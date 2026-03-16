Facts: With 327 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.

With 260 runs, Ravindra Jadeja is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders head into the tail end of the campaign with no room for errors as they need a near perfect run to make the playoffs this season. KKR went head to head against Rajasthan Royals in the last match and they won the game by one run. With 11 points they are currently sixth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings have had their worst campaign in IPL this season and have already been knocked out of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings head into this game after four straight defeats and are tenth on the table. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders ’ chances of winning - 60%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sunil Narine has struggled to consistency so far this season as he has scored 189 runs in ten matches with an average of 21. In the last game he scored 11 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ravindra Jadeja was sensational in the last game against RCB as he scored a brilliant half century. Jadeja has been one of the most consistent batters for CSK this season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Kolkata Knight Riders 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Moeen Ali Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after back to back wins and with 11 points they are currently sixth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Shaikh Rasheed Batter Sam Curran All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have won just twice this season and have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 20-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR won the game.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 12

Chennai Super Kings: 20

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Chennai Super Kings have had a dismal campaign so far as they head into this game after four straight defeats and with just two wins so far they are tenth on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand KKR have struggled for consistency so far but with back to back wins in the last two matches they have a fighting chance of making the playoffs this season as with 11 points so far they are sixth on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and KKR dominated the game as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. KKR also had a better opening stand in the game which makes us believe KKR will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 30 runs off 24 balls. So far this season Rahane has scored 327 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Shivam Dube did not bat much in the last game as he came in the last few overs. Dube has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy was phenomenal in the last game against DC as he bagged two wickets. With 15 wickets so far, Chakaravarthy is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed has been the most consistent bowler for Chennai Super Kings this season. So far this year he has bagged 16 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.