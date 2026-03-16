Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Match Prediction
KKR
60%
Chance of Winning
CSK
40%
T20
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Facts:
- With 327 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.
- With 260 runs, Ravindra Jadeja is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning
Kolkata Knight Riders head into the tail end of the campaign with no room for errors as they need a near perfect run to make the playoffs this season. KKR went head to head against Rajasthan Royals in the last match and they won the game by one run. With 11 points they are currently sixth on the table.
Chennai Super Kings have had their worst campaign in IPL this season and have already been knocked out of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings head into this game after four straight defeats and are tenth on the table. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Kolkata Knight Riders ’ chances of winning - 60%
- Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 40%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sunil Narine has struggled to consistency so far this season as he has scored 189 runs in ten matches with an average of 21. In the last game he scored 11 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Ravindra Jadeja was sensational in the last game against RCB as he scored a brilliant half century. Jadeja has been one of the most consistent batters for CSK this season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Moeen Ali
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after back to back wins and with 11 points they are currently sixth on the table.
Chennai Super Kings News & Player List
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ayush Mhatre
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Shaikh Rasheed
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket-keeper
|
R Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Deepak Hooda
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings have won just twice this season and have already been knocked out of the tournament.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 20-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR won the game.
Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders: 12
Chennai Super Kings: 20
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds
Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Chennai Super Kings have had a dismal campaign so far as they head into this game after four straight defeats and with just two wins so far they are tenth on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand KKR have struggled for consistency so far but with back to back wins in the last two matches they have a fighting chance of making the playoffs this season as with 11 points so far they are sixth on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and KKR dominated the game as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. KKR also had a better opening stand in the game which makes us believe KKR will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
T20
Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters
Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Ajinkya Rahane had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 30 runs off 24 balls. So far this season Rahane has scored 327 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter
Shivam Dube did not bat much in the last game as he came in the last few overs. Dube has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy was phenomenal in the last game against DC as he bagged two wickets. With 15 wickets so far, Chakaravarthy is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmed has been the most consistent bowler for Chennai Super Kings this season. So far this year he has bagged 16 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 1.66 (PariMatch)
- Chennai Super Kings to win - 2.23 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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