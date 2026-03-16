Facts: With 221 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.

With 365 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this campaign.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after a demoralising defeat against Punjab Kings in the last game. PBKS batted first and scored mere 111 runs. KKR batters failed to turn up as they were bowled out for 95. With six points in seven matches, KKR are currently sixth on the table.

Gujarat Titans have been brilliant thus far in this campaign as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they went head to head against Delhi Capitals and they won the match by seven wickets. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 55%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Venkatesh Iyer had a slow start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last few games. Iyer did not have a great game in the last outing but we expect him to turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been one of the most consistent batters for GT this season. After a couple of low scores, in the last game he scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Under 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans 1.48 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Quinton De Kock Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled for consistency and with two defeats in the last three games, they are currently sixth on the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have been brilliant so far as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 2-1. Last season this fixture was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 01

Gujarat Titans: 02

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign so far. One of the biggest difference between the two sides has been the form of top order batsmen. Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled for consistency this season as they have four defeats in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand GT head into this game after an impressive win against in-form Delhi Capitals as they chased the target and won the game with seven wickets to spare. Like we said earlier the main difference between the two sides has been the form of the openers which makes us believe GT will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional this season and with 221 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 36 in the last game. With 365 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy was brilliant in the last game for KKR as he bagged two wickets and with ten wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Prasidh Krishna has been sensational for Gujarat Titans this season. In the last game he bagged four wickets and with 14 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)

Gujarat Titans to win - 1.80 (PariMatch) Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled in the last few games which has been down to their batting. On the other hand GT batters have been brilliant so far and it could be the deciding factor in this game. The bookmakers have favoured GT and you should do the same as they would continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







