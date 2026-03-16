Facts: With 128 runs, Angkrish Raghuvanshi is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.

With 201 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders did not have a great start to the campaign this season as they got outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game but since then KKR has won two of the next three matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match KKR beat SRH by 80 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants headed into this game after an impressive win over Mumbai Indians in the last outing. So far this season, Lucknow Super Giants have struggled for consistency as they have two wins in four matches. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders ’ chances of winning - 59%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 41%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Venkatesh Iyer was brilliant for Madhya Pradesh in limited overs format this season. But has struggled to make an impact so far. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe Iyer will score low in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals. This season he has struggled in the first four matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Quinton De Kock Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders lost the opening game of the season against RCB but since then they have won two of the last three matches.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have lost two of the four matches thus far. In the last game they beat MI at home.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants hold a slight edge in this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 3-2. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions KKR was victorious.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 02

Lucknow Super Giants: 03

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides registered impressive wins in the last game. Kolkata Knight Riders did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but since then the defending champions have managed to turn things around as they have won two of the last three matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, even though Lucknow Super Giants have struggled for consistency they have still managed to bag two wins in four matches and are currently sixth on the table, in the last game they beat Mumbai Indians at home. What makes this tip so relevant is the fact KKR openers have struggled for consistency thus far and even though they have managed a better opening stand in two of the last three matches, we believe LSG would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.17 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane has continued his brilliant form from the domestic season into the IPL as he has been one of the most consistent batters thus far. So far Rahane has scored 123 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 201 runs he is the leading run scorer for LSG this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy was sensational in the last game as he bagged three wickets. After a slow start, Chakaravarthy has bagged six wickets in four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shardul Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Shardul Thakur has made an instant impact for Lucknow Super Giants thus far as he has been consistent and with seven wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.