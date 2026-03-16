Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League April 08
KKR
59%
Chance of Winning
LSG
41%
T20
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Facts:
- With 128 runs, Angkrish Raghuvanshi is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.
- With 201 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning
Kolkata Knight Riders did not have a great start to the campaign this season as they got outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game but since then KKR has won two of the next three matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match KKR beat SRH by 80 runs.
Lucknow Super Giants headed into this game after an impressive win over Mumbai Indians in the last outing. So far this season, Lucknow Super Giants have struggled for consistency as they have two wins in four matches. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Kolkata Knight Riders ’ chances of winning - 59%
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 41%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Venkatesh Iyer was brilliant for Madhya Pradesh in limited overs format this season. But has struggled to make an impact so far. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe Iyer will score low in the upcoming game.
Rishabh Pant had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals. This season he has struggled in the first four matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton De Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders lost the opening game of the season against RCB but since then they have won two of the last three matches.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Digvesh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants have lost two of the four matches thus far. In the last game they beat MI at home.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants hold a slight edge in this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 3-2. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions KKR was victorious.
Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders: 02
Lucknow Super Giants: 03
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides registered impressive wins in the last game. Kolkata Knight Riders did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but since then the defending champions have managed to turn things around as they have won two of the last three matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, even though Lucknow Super Giants have struggled for consistency they have still managed to bag two wins in four matches and are currently sixth on the table, in the last game they beat Mumbai Indians at home. What makes this tip so relevant is the fact KKR openers have struggled for consistency thus far and even though they have managed a better opening stand in two of the last three matches, we believe LSG would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
T20
Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters
Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Ajinkya Rahane has continued his brilliant form from the domestic season into the IPL as he has been one of the most consistent batters thus far. So far Rahane has scored 123 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 201 runs he is the leading run scorer for LSG this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy was sensational in the last game as he bagged three wickets. After a slow start, Chakaravarthy has bagged six wickets in four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shardul Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Shardul Thakur has made an instant impact for Lucknow Super Giants thus far as he has been consistent and with seven wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
- Lucknow Super Giants to win - 2.18 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments