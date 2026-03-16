Facts: With 297 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.

With 439 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after an impressive win against Delhi Capitals. They headed into the game needing a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot and KKR did not disappoint as they won the match by 14 runs. KKR has four wins in ten matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Rajasthan Royals have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have struggled for consistency and with just three wins in 11 games they have already been knocked out of the competition. In the last game they were beaten by MI. As per our calculations KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 45%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sunil Narine was brilliant in the opening game of the season against RCB but since then he has struggled to make an impact. So far this season he has scored 178 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Nitish Rana has struggled for consistency this season as so far in this campaign Rana has scored 217 runs with an average of 21.70. In the last two matches he has scored 5 and 9 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Kolkata Knight Riders 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI





Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Moeen Ali Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled so far this season. They have four wins in ten matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI





Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Riyan Parag Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled to make an impact this season as they have three wins in 11 matches and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 15-14. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR won the game.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 15

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides have had disappointing campaigns this season and have struggled to make an impact this season. Rajasthan Royals have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have only managed to have three wins in 11 matches and along with CSK have been knocked out of the competition. On the other hand Kolkata Knight Riders have nine points in 10 matches and are currently seventh on the table. They need a perfect run in the remaining matches to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR dominated the game, they also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe KKR will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 26 off 14 balls. With 297 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and with 439 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy was phenomenal in the last game against DC as he bagged two wickets. With 13 wickets so far, Chakaravarthy is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. He has bagged 10 wickets thus far and is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.