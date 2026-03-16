Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match Prediction
KKR
55%
Chance of Winning
RR
45%
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium
Facts:
- With 297 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.
- With 439 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after an impressive win against Delhi Capitals. They headed into the game needing a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot and KKR did not disappoint as they won the match by 14 runs. KKR has four wins in ten matches and are currently seventh on the table.
Rajasthan Royals have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have struggled for consistency and with just three wins in 11 games they have already been knocked out of the competition. In the last game they were beaten by MI. As per our calculations KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 45%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sunil Narine was brilliant in the opening game of the season against RCB but since then he has struggled to make an impact. So far this season he has scored 178 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Nitish Rana has struggled for consistency this season as so far in this campaign Rana has scored 217 runs with an average of 21.70. In the last two matches he has scored 5 and 9 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Moeen Ali
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled so far this season. They have four wins in ten matches and are currently seventh on the table.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have struggled to make an impact this season as they have three wins in 11 matches and have been knocked out of the tournament.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 15-14. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR won the game.
Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders: 15
Rajasthan Royals: 14
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides have had disappointing campaigns this season and have struggled to make an impact this season. Rajasthan Royals have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have only managed to have three wins in 11 matches and along with CSK have been knocked out of the competition. On the other hand Kolkata Knight Riders have nine points in 10 matches and are currently seventh on the table. They need a perfect run in the remaining matches to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR dominated the game, they also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe KKR will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters
Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Ajinkya Rahane continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 26 off 14 balls. With 297 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and with 439 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy was phenomenal in the last game against DC as he bagged two wickets. With 13 wickets so far, Chakaravarthy is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. He has bagged 10 wickets thus far and is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Royals to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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