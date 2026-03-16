Facts: With 488 runs, Sunil Narine was the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last campaign.

With 488 runs, Sunil Narine was the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last campaign.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders had a phenomenal tournament last season as they were dominant from the start and went all the way to win their third title. KKR would be heading into this campaign without their captain Shreyas Iyer who has been replaced by Ajinkya Rahane and would be hoping for a great start in this campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this tournament under the leadership of Rajat Patidar who also led Madhya Pradesh in the domestic season. Unlike last season RCB would be hoping for a better start in this campaign. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders ’ chances of winning - 56%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 44%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Venkatesh Iyer was brilliant for Madhya Pradesh in limited overs format this season. Last year Iyer scored 370 runs with an average of 46.25 which makes us believe Iyer will score well in the upcoming game.

Rajat Patidar did not have a great start to the campaign last season but played an important role in the second half of the campaign. He scored 395 runs last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Kolkata Knight Riders 2.34 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Quinton De Kock Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions, they lost three games last year and were consistent throughout the campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled in the first half of the season last year but they ended the group stages with six wins and made the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 21-14. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions KKR won the game.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 21

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this campaign after both sides had a solid campaign last season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost seven of the first eight matches but managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as they won the last six matches and made the playoffs. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders were the best side in the tournament as they lost just three games in the group stages and went all the way in the playoffs and won their third championship. Both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions KKR were dominant and on both occasions KKR had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane will lead KKR this season and we expect him to make an instant impact this season. Rahane was sensational in the domestic season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was sensational last year for RCB as he scored 741 runs with an average of 61.75 and was the leading run scorer in this tournament. We expect Kohli to dominate once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy heads into this tournament after a brilliant display in Champions Trophy. Last season he bagged 21 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaheen Afridi to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Shaheen Afridi has been the standout bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in T20i in 2024. He has been consistent and with 36 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 2.02 (PariMatch) Kolkata Knight Riders have been brilliant in this fixture in the past. They have beaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru in each of the last four occasions which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as KKR would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





