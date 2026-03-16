1529

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League 2025, March 22

KKR

52.9%

Chance of Winning

RCB

47.1%

Parimatch

1.77
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.75
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.75
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Eden Gardens Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 22 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 488 runs, Sunil Narine was the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last campaign.
  • With 488 runs, Sunil Narine was the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last campaign.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders had a phenomenal tournament last season as they were dominant from the start and went all the way to win their third title. KKR would be heading into this campaign without their captain Shreyas Iyer who has been replaced by Ajinkya Rahane and would be hoping for a great start in this campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this tournament under the leadership of Rajat Patidar who also led Madhya Pradesh in the domestic season. Unlike last season RCB would be hoping for a better start in this campaign. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Kolkata Knight Riders ’ chances of winning - 56%
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 44%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Venkatesh Iyer was brilliant for Madhya Pradesh in limited overs format this season. Last year Iyer scored 370 runs with an average of 46.25 which makes us believe Iyer will score well in the upcoming game.

Rajat Patidar did not have a great start to the campaign last season but played an important role in the second half of the campaign. He scored 395 runs last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be Kolkata Knight Riders

2.34
Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane

Batter

Venkatesh Iyer

Batter

Rinku Singh

Batter

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

Quinton De Kock

Wicket-keeper

Ramandeep Singh

Batter

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Vaibhav Arora

Bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy

Bowler

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Spencer Johnson

Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions, they lost three games last year and were consistent throughout the campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli

Batter

Rajat Patidar

Batter

Jitesh Sharma

Batter

Krunal Pandya

All-rounder

Phil Salt

Wicket-keeper

Tim David

Batter

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Suyash Sharma

Bowler

Yash Dayal

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled in the first half of the season last year but they ended the group stages with six wins and made the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 21-14. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions KKR won the game.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 21

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this campaign after both sides had a solid campaign last season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost seven of the first eight matches but managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as they won the last six matches and made the playoffs. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders were the best side in the tournament as they lost just three games in the group stages and went all the way in the playoffs and won their third championship. Both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions KKR were dominant and on both occasions KKR had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

T20

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

Icon

Kolkata Knight Riders

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.77
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.70
Bet Now!
Icon

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.10
Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane will lead KKR this season and we expect him to make an instant impact this season. Rahane was sensational in the domestic season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was sensational last year for RCB as he scored 741 runs with an average of 61.75 and was the leading run scorer in this tournament. We expect Kohli to dominate once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy heads into this tournament after a brilliant display in Champions Trophy. Last season he bagged 21 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaheen Afridi to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Shaheen Afridi has been the standout bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in T20i in 2024. He has been consistent and with 36 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders have been brilliant in this fixture in the past. They have beaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru in each of the last four occasions which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as KKR would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 2.02 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!



laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments