Facts: With 102 runs, Quinton De Kock is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.

With 136 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to hit the heights of last season this year. They have struggled for consistency so far in this campaign as they have lost two of the first three matches and are currently tenth on the table. In the last game they were outplayed by Mumbai Indians as they lost the game by eight wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start against Rajasthan Royals in the opening game as they won the match by 44 runs. Since then Sunrisers Hyderabad has struggled to make an impact as they have lost back to back games. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders ’ chances of winning - 43%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 57%

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Venkatesh Iyer was brilliant for Madhya Pradesh in limited overs format this season. But has struggled to make an impact so far in this tournament. In the last game he scored three wickets makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the game.

Abhishek Sharma had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 484 runs with an average of 32.26. Even though Sharma hasn't scored well, we believe he will turn things around and will score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Quinton De Kock Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled so far in this campaign as they have two defeats in three games and are currently tenth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start as they beat RR but since then they have lost back to back games.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides went head to head three times last season and in all games KKR was victorious.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 19

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 09

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides struggled to make an impact in the last game. Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Rajasthan Royals but since then they form has taken a nosedive as they have lost back to back games and would be hoping to turn things around in this match. On the other hand, KKR have lost two of the first three games and are currently tenth on the table. In the last game they lost against MI by eight wickets. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in two of the three games so far SRH have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane headed into this campaign after an impressive display for Mumbai in domestic tournaments. Even though he did not have a good game in the last outing we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Travis Head continued his brilliant form from last season into this campaign as he has been sensational so far. With 136 runs is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy did not have a great start to the tournament as he struggled against RCB but since then he has bagged three wickets in the last two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Pat Cummins has been one of the most consistent bowlers for SRH. So far this season he has bagged two wickets. In the last campaign Cummins was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 2.08 (PariMatch)

Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - 1.75 (PariMatch) Even though Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have struggled for consistency this season which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with SRH in this game and you should do the same as SRH would turn things around and will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





