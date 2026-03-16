Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League April 14
LSG
58%
Chance of Winning
CSK
42%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 349 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.
- With 149 runs, R Jadeja is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning
Lucknow Super Giants lost the opening game against Delhi Capitals in this campaign but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won four of the last five matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they dominated Gujarat Titans and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.
Chennai Super Kings have struggled to make an impact thus far as their only win came in the opening game against Mumbai Indians. Since then Chennai Super Kings have lost five games in a row and are currently tenth on the table. As per our calculations, Lucknow Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 58%
- Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 42%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rishabh Pant opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants in the last game and he scored 21 off 18 balls. This season has been a struggle for Pant thus far and we expect him to score low once again in the upcoming game.
Shivam Dube has struggled for consistency thus far in this campaign. In the last two games it seems as if Dube has improved as he has scored 42 and 31 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Digvesh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants lost the opening game but since then they have won four of the five matches and are currently third on the table.
Chennai Super Kings News & Player List
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket-keeper
|
R Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
R Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings have struggled so far as they have lost five games on the bounce and are currently tenth on the table.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants have had an upper hand in this fixture against Chennai Super Kings 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions LSG won the game.
Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants: 03
Chennai Super Kings: 01
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign so far. Chennai Super Kings won the opening game of the season but since then they have lost five games in a row for the first time in their history. One of the main reasons for their struggle this season has been their top order which hasn’t clicked so far. On the other hand Lucknow Super Giants have been dominant so far as they have four wins in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. LSG’s top three have been dominant so far and we expect them to continue their domination against CSK who have been struggling so far. We believe Lucknow Super Giants will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran was brilliant last season and once again he has excelled in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 349 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Devon Conway to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter
With Ruturaj Gaikwad out for the season, the onus would be on Devon Conway to take up the mantle for the rest of the season. He has already scored a half century in the three games thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers
Shardul Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Shardul Thakur was impressive in the last game against Gujarat Titans as he bagged two wickets and with 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmed has been the star of the show in what has been a dismal campaign for CSK thus far. With 12 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lucknow Super Giants
- Lucknow Super Giants to win - 1.70 (PariMatch)
- Chennai Super Kings to win - 2.15 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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