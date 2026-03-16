Facts: With 349 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

With 149 runs, R Jadeja is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants lost the opening game against Delhi Capitals in this campaign but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won four of the last five matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they dominated Gujarat Titans and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.

Chennai Super Kings have struggled to make an impact thus far as their only win came in the opening game against Mumbai Indians. Since then Chennai Super Kings have lost five games in a row and are currently tenth on the table. As per our calculations, Lucknow Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 58%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 42%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rishabh Pant opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants in the last game and he scored 21 off 18 balls. This season has been a struggle for Pant thus far and we expect him to score low once again in the upcoming game.

Shivam Dube has struggled for consistency thus far in this campaign. In the last two games it seems as if Dube has improved as he has scored 42 and 31 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants 1.93 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur







Predicted Playing XI









Aiden Markram Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants lost the opening game but since then they have won four of the five matches and are currently third on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted Playing XI





Rahul Tripathi Batter Vijay Shankar Batter Devon Conway Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have struggled so far as they have lost five games on the bounce and are currently tenth on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have had an upper hand in this fixture against Chennai Super Kings 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 03

Chennai Super Kings: 01

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign so far. Chennai Super Kings won the opening game of the season but since then they have lost five games in a row for the first time in their history. One of the main reasons for their struggle this season has been their top order which hasn’t clicked so far. On the other hand Lucknow Super Giants have been dominant so far as they have four wins in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. LSG’s top three have been dominant so far and we expect them to continue their domination against CSK who have been struggling so far. We believe Lucknow Super Giants will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran was brilliant last season and once again he has excelled in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 349 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Devon Conway to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

With Ruturaj Gaikwad out for the season, the onus would be on Devon Conway to take up the mantle for the rest of the season. He has already scored a half century in the three games thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Shardul Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Shardul Thakur was impressive in the last game against Gujarat Titans as he bagged two wickets and with 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed has been the star of the show in what has been a dismal campaign for CSK thus far. With 12 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants to win - 1.70 (PariMatch)

Chennai Super Kings to win - 2.15 (PariMatch) Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Chennai Super Kings in the past. CSK head into this game after five straight defeats which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured LSG in this match and we believe you should do the same as they would register a comfortable win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





