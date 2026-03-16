Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL Match Prediction
LSG
55%
Chance of Winning
DC
45%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 368 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.
- With 266 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning
Lucknow Super Giants have managed to overcome their injury issues in the bowling department and have bagged five wins in eight matches thus far. With 10 points they are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Rajasthan Royals and they won the game by two runs.
Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won each of the first four matches this season. Since then Delhi Capitals are winless in the last three matches which includes a super over win against RR and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, LSG are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lucknow Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 45%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rishabh Pant has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 106 runs with an average of 15.14. In the last game he scored three which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last few matches. So far this season Porel has scored 174 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Digvesh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants did not have a good start but have won four of the last five matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Porel
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals are winless in the last three matches. With five wins thus far they are currently second on the table.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have identical records in this fixture with three wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and DC won the game.
Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants: 03
Delhi Capitals: 03
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have been brilliant in the first half of the campaign. Both sides are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won the first four matches but since then they are winless in the last three matches which includes two defeats and a super over win against RR. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants had a difficult start to the season but they head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and would be hoping to continue the momentum in this game. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and DC won the game with one wicket to spare. LSG openers have been brilliant this season unlike DC who have struggled for the right combination at the top. We believe LSG will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran did not have a good game against RR in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 368 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter
KL Rahul continued his form in the last game against GT as he scored 28 runs. So far this season Rahul has scored 266 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers
Shardul Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Shardul Thakur struggled to make an impact in the last game, he has been brilliant so far this season and with 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav has been pretty consistent throughout the season this term. In the last game he had the best bowling figures for his side and is also the leading wicket taker for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lucknow Super Giants
- Lucknow Super Giants to win - 1.84 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Capitals to win - 1.96 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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