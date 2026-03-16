Facts: With 368 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

With 266 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants have managed to overcome their injury issues in the bowling department and have bagged five wins in eight matches thus far. With 10 points they are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Rajasthan Royals and they won the game by two runs.

Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won each of the first four matches this season. Since then Delhi Capitals are winless in the last three matches which includes a super over win against RR and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, LSG are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 55%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 45%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rishabh Pant has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 106 runs with an average of 15.14. In the last game he scored three which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last few matches. So far this season Porel has scored 174 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants did not have a good start but have won four of the last five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Karun Nair Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals are winless in the last three matches. With five wins thus far they are currently second on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have identical records in this fixture with three wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and DC won the game.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 03

Delhi Capitals: 03

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have been brilliant in the first half of the campaign. Both sides are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won the first four matches but since then they are winless in the last three matches which includes two defeats and a super over win against RR. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants had a difficult start to the season but they head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and would be hoping to continue the momentum in this game. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and DC won the game with one wicket to spare. LSG openers have been brilliant this season unlike DC who have struggled for the right combination at the top. We believe LSG will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran did not have a good game against RR in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 368 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul continued his form in the last game against GT as he scored 28 runs. So far this season Rahul has scored 266 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Shardul Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Shardul Thakur struggled to make an impact in the last game, he has been brilliant so far this season and with 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav has been pretty consistent throughout the season this term. In the last game he had the best bowling figures for his side and is also the leading wicket taker for DC which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants to win - 1.84 (PariMatch)

Delhi Capitals to win - 1.96 (PariMatch) Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Delhi Capitals are winless in the last three games which is why the bookmakers have sided with LSG and you should do the same as LSG will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





