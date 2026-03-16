Facts: With 288 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

With 273 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this campaign.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Delhi Capitals. Since then LSG have won three of the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game LSG went head to head against Kolkata Knight Riders and they won the game by four runs.

Much like their opponents, Gujarat Titans lost the opening game against Punjab Kings this season but since then they have won four games in a row and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Rajasthan Royals at home. As per our calculations, Gujarat Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 45%

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 55%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rishabh Pant had a brilliant campaign last season for Delhi Capitals but has struggled to make a mark for LSG this season. So far in four innings, Pant has scored 19 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been sensational for GT this season as he has scored two half centuries thus far and in five matches he has scored 202 runs with an average of 50.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants 2.06 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants lost the opening game but since then they have won three of the four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have been brilliant so far as they have won four games on the bounce and are currently at the top of the table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lucknow Super Giants 4-1. Both sides went head to head last season and LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 01

Gujarat Titans: 04

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have made impressive starts to the campaign. Gujarat Titans lost the opening game against Punjab Kings this season but since then they have won four games on the bounce and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Lucknow Giants head into this game after three wins in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides have done brilliantly in the powerplay thus far which make this a very competitive tip to act upon. What makes this tip still so lucrative is the fact Lucknow Super Giants have had an opening partnership of 76 and 99 in the last two matches and have had a better opening stand in those games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow., null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.93 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran was brilliant last season and once again he has excelled in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 288 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan has been sensational for Gujarat Titans once again this season as he has been consistent and has scored 273 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Shardul Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Shardul Thakur did not have a great game in the last outing but still bagged two wickets. So far this season he has nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohd. Siraj to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Mohd. Siraj continued his brilliant form in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/30. With ten wickets, he is one of the leading wicket takers for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.