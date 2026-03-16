Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League April 04
LSG
38%
Chance of Winning
MUM
62%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Facts:
- With 189 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.
- With 104 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Lucknow Super Giants headed into this game after an underwhelming campaign last season and were hoping for a better display this season. LSG have struggled for consistency thus far as they have lost two of the first three matches. In the last game they got outplayed by PBKS who won the game by eight wickets.
Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the tournament as they were outplayed in the first two matches by Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. In the last game MI played their first game at home and beat KKR with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lucknow Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 38%
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 62%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rishabh Pant had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals. This season he has struggled in the first three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma was outstanding in the first half of the campaign last season but struggled in the second half. This season he has continued to struggle in the first three games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Digvesh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants have lost two of the three matches thus far. In the last game they were beaten by PBKS at home.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
SuryaKumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Naman Dhir
|
All-rounder
|
Vignesh Puthur
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians struggled to make an impact in the first two matches but in the last game they beat KKR by eight wickets.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Mumbai Indians 5-1. Both sides went head to head last season and LSG won the game.
Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants: 05
Mumbai Indians: 01
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants head into the campaign after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the first two matches but in the last game against KKR at home MI registered an impressive win as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. On the other hand LSG beat SRH in the second game after a defeat against DC in the opening game. In the last match they struggled against PBKS as they lost the game by eight wickets. Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact for MI this season and with LSG openers doing well so far, we believe Lucknow Super Giants will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, null
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran was outstanding last season and has been brilliant in the first three games thus far. With 189 runs in three matches, Pooran is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter
Tilak Varma has been outstanding in the T20 format for Mumbai Indians and India. Last season he scored 416 runs and has showcased consistency thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers
Ravi Bishnoi to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Shardul Thakur has made an instant impact for Lucknow Super Giants thus far as he has been consistent and with six wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Hardik Pandya has been brilliant for Mumbai Indians thus far. Even though he did not have a great game in terms of wickets in the last outing, he has still bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Lucknow Super Giants to win - 2.30 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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