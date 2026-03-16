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Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League April 04

LSG

38%

Chance of Winning

MUM

62%

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T20

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians in the 16th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 04 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 189 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.
  • With 104 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants headed into this game after an underwhelming campaign last season and were hoping for a better display this season. LSG have struggled for consistency thus far as they have lost two of the first three matches. In the last game they got outplayed by PBKS who won the game by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the tournament as they were outplayed in the first two matches by Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. In the last game MI played their first game at home and beat KKR with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Lucknow Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 38%
  • Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 62%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rishabh Pant had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals. This season he has struggled in the first three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma was outstanding in the first half of the campaign last season but struggled in the second half. This season he has continued to struggle in the first three games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.85
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Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants

1.92
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Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram

Batter

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

Nicholas Pooran

Batter

David Miller

Batter

Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper

Ayush Badoni

Batter

Abdul Samad

All-rounder

Digvesh Singh

Bowler

Prince Yadav

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi

Bowler

Shardul Thakur

Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have lost two of the three matches thus far. In the last game they were beaten by PBKS at home.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma

Batter

Will Jacks

Batter

SuryaKumar Yadav

Batter

Tilak Varma

Batter

Ryan Rickelton

Wicket-keeper

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder

Naman Dhir

All-rounder

Vignesh Puthur

Bowler

Mitchell Santner

Bowler

Trent Boult

Bowler

Deepak Chahar

Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians struggled to make an impact in the first two matches but in the last game they beat KKR by eight wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Mumbai Indians 5-1. Both sides went head to head last season and LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 05

Mumbai Indians: 01

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants head into the campaign after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the first two matches but in the last game against KKR at home MI registered an impressive win as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. On the other hand LSG beat SRH in the second game after a defeat against DC in the opening game. In the last match they struggled against PBKS as they lost the game by eight wickets. Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact for MI this season and with LSG openers doing well so far, we believe Lucknow Super Giants will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

T20

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, null

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Lucknow Super Giants

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2.30
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Mumbai Indians

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1.61
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1.63
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Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran was outstanding last season and has been brilliant in the first three games thus far. With 189 runs in three matches, Pooran is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

Tilak Varma has been outstanding in the T20 format for Mumbai Indians and India. Last season he scored 416 runs and has showcased consistency thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Shardul Thakur has made an instant impact for Lucknow Super Giants thus far as he has been consistent and with six wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Hardik Pandya has been brilliant for Mumbai Indians thus far. Even though he did not have a great game in terms of wickets in the last outing, he has still bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Mumbai Indians

Even though Lucknow Super Giants have been dominant in this fixture against Mumbai Indians they have struggled so far in this campaign. MI registered an impressive win in the last game which is why bookmakers have backed them once again and you should do the same as they MI will win back to back come Apr 04.
  • Lucknow Super Giants to win - 2.30 (PariMatch)
  • Mumbai Indians to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
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