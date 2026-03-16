Facts: With 520 runs, KL Rahul was the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in the last campaign.

With 19 wickets, Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings in the last campaign.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants have made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons but had an underwhelming campaign last season. They went head to head against Delhi Capitals in the opening game and lost the tie but in the last game against all odds they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad with five wickets to spare.

Punjab Kings head into this campaign after under performing in the last few campaigns. They completely overhauled the squad this season and got off to a promising start against Gujarat Titans as they won the game by 11 runs. As per our calculations, Lucknow Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 55%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rishabh Pant had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals. This season he has struggled in the first two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Shashank Singh had a stunning debut for Punjab Kings last season which resulted in him getting retained. In the last game Singh scored 44 off 16 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants lost the opening game against Delhi Capitals but in the last game they bounced back and beat SRH

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings struggled to make an impact last year but have made a promising start this season as they won the opening game against GT.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Kings 3-1. Both sides went head to head last season and LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 03

Punjab Kings: 01

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants head into the campaign after both sides made a lot of changes in the off-season and have made a decent start to the campaign so far. Lucknow Super Giants went head to head against Delhi Capitals in the opening game and that turned out to be the best game in this campaign so far as DC won the game by one wicket. LSG bounced back in the last game as they beat SRH with five wickets to spare. On the other hand PBKS were dominant in the opening game against GT but their inexperience at the top order could get exposed in this game which makes us believe Lucknow Super Giants would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.03 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran was outstanding last season as he scored 499 runs and has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has two half centuries in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer has been the most expensive buy for Punjab Kings and he repaid their faith with a brilliant half century in the opening game against GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Ravi Bishnoi did not have a great season last term but still managed to bag 10 wickets. In the two games so far Bishnoi has bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh has been sensational in the T20 format, last season he bagged 19 wickets and was one of the most consistent players of PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.