Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers IPL Match Prediction
LSG
42%
Chance of Winning
RCB
58%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 410 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.
- With 410 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning
Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after a disappointing loss against Punjab Kings who dominated the game and have left LSG on the brink of elimination. LSG head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and need maximum points in the remaining matches to stay in contention for the playoffs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game on the back of four straight wins and another win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot this season. In the last match they beat Chennai Super Kings by two runs. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lucknow Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 58%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rishabh Pant has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 128 runs with an average of 12.80. In the last game he scored 18 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Rajat Patidar has struggled for consistency this season. So far this campaign Patidar has scored 239 runs with an average of 23.90. He has struggled in the last few games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Digvesh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game after three defeats in a row.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after four wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge over Lucknow Super Giants in this fixture 3-2. Both sides went head to head last season and RCB won the game.
Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants: 02
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 03
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have had contrasting results in the last few matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been sensational this season as they have arguably been the best team in this tournament as they head into this fixture after four straight wins and another win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot this season. On the other hand LSG were brilliant in the first half of the campaign but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and now need maximum points in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact RCB has had a better opening stand in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran has struggled in the last few games which has coincided with the results. We expect Pooran to step up, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter
Virat Kohli was excellent once again in the last game against CSK as he scored 62 off 33 balls. With 505 runs thus far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers
Avesh Khan to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Avesh Khan did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. He has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler
Josh Hazlewood missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven. He has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Lucknow Super Giants to win - 2.15 (PariMatch)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.70 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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