Facts: With 410 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

With 410 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after a disappointing loss against Punjab Kings who dominated the game and have left LSG on the brink of elimination. LSG head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and need maximum points in the remaining matches to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game on the back of four straight wins and another win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot this season. In the last match they beat Chennai Super Kings by two runs. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 42%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 58%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rishabh Pant has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 128 runs with an average of 12.80. In the last game he scored 18 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rajat Patidar has struggled for consistency this season. So far this campaign Patidar has scored 239 runs with an average of 23.90. He has struggled in the last few games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game after three defeats in a row.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after four wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge over Lucknow Super Giants in this fixture 3-2. Both sides went head to head last season and RCB won the game.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 02

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 03

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have had contrasting results in the last few matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been sensational this season as they have arguably been the best team in this tournament as they head into this fixture after four straight wins and another win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot this season. On the other hand LSG were brilliant in the first half of the campaign but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and now need maximum points in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact RCB has had a better opening stand in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran has struggled in the last few games which has coincided with the results. We expect Pooran to step up, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was excellent once again in the last game against CSK as he scored 62 off 33 balls. With 505 runs thus far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Avesh Khan to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Avesh Khan did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. He has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven. He has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow Super Giants to win - 2.15 (PariMatch)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.70 (PariMatch) Lucknow Super Giants head into this game needing a win to stay in contention for the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won four games on the bounce which is why the bookmakers have sided with RCB in this game and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





