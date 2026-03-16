Facts: With 410 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

With 314 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this campaign.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants head into this game needing a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot. In the last game they went head to head against Punjab Kings which was a four pointer game and they lost the match 37 runs. Lucknow Super Giants have lost three games in a row and are currently seventh on the table.

The last year’s finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to hit the strides of last season. With just three wins in eleven matches, SRH have already been knocked out of the tournament. The last game against DC was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, LSG are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 57%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 43%

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rishabh Pant has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 128 runs with an average of 12.80. In the last game he scored 18 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant century against PBKS but apart from that innings this season has been a struggle for Indian sensation. Even though he scored well in the last innings we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game after three defeats in a row.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to make an impact this season as they have just three wins thus far and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 4-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants: 04

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 01

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad made the finals last season but this year has been a struggle as they have managed just three wins and have been knocked out of the tournament. They would be hoping to end this campaign on a positive note. On the other hand LSG were brilliant in the first half of the campaign but have struggled to find their footing in the second half of the season as they head into this game after three straight defeats and need maximum points in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and LSG won the game but it was SRH who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe SRH would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran has struggled in the last few games which has coincided with the results. So far this season he has scored 410 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen has been the most consistent batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. With 311 runs thus far he is one of the top run scorers for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Avesh Khan to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Avesh Khan did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. He has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Harshal Patel did not have a great game against Delhi Capitals but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout bowling for SRH with 14 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)

Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - 2.04 (PariMatch) Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after three defeats in a row. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and LSG dominated the game which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with the home team in this game and you should do the same as LSG will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





