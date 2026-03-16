Facts: With 510 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.

With 510 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the campaign as they had four defeats in the first five matches but Mumbai Indians have managed to turn things round and maximum points in the final two matches would seal a playoff spot this season. In the last game they lost against GT by three wickets.

Delhi Capitals had a great start to the campaign but have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last eight matches and are currently fifth on the table. This is a must win game for Delhi Capitals. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians ’ chances of winning - 64%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 36%

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Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the second half of the campaign as he has scored three half centuries in five matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 295 runs with an average of 26.81. In the last game he scored 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Vignesh Puthur Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians head into this game after six wins in the last seven matches. In the last game they lost against GT by three wickets.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Karun Nair Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last eight matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 20-16. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and MI won the game.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 20

Delhi Capitals: 16

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting form in the second half of the campaign. Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost four of the first five games but have managed to turn things around and have won six of the last seven matches and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand Delhi Capitals have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have just one win in the last eight games and need maximum points in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and MI won the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Mumbai Indians will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav was brilliant once again in the last game against GT as he scored 35 runs. With 510 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored a brilliant century against GT. With 493 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets and conceded 19 runs in four overs. He has been the best bowler for Mumbai Indians in the second half of the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav struggled in the last game against Gujarat Titans regardless we are going to back him as he has been the most consistent bowler for DC this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians to win - 1.55 (PariMatch)

Delhi Capitals to win - 2.44 (PariMatch) Even though Mumbai Indians lost the last game they have been sensational in the second half of the campaign and have already beaten Delhi Capitals once this season which is why the bookmakers have sided with Mumbai Indians and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





