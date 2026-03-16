Facts: With 475 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.

With 504 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

After struggling in the first half of the campaign, Mumbai Indians have managed to turn things around and another win would all but seal a playoff spot this season. Mumbai Indians lost four of the first five games but since then they have won six games on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament as they have a game in hand and are still fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against SRH and won the game by 38 runs. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians ’ chances of winning - 60%

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 40%

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Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the second half of the campaign as he has scored three half centuries in four matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 470 runs with an average of 78.33. In the last game Buttler scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Vignesh Puthur Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians head into this game after six straight wins and are currently third on the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have been brilliant so far as they have 14 points in ten matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Mumbai Indians 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and GT won the game.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 02

Gujarat Titans: 04

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans head into this game after both sides have been brilliant in the second half of the campaign and a win for either side would confirm a playoff spot. Mumbai Indians head into this game after six wins in a row, after a difficult start to the campaign MI have managed to turn things around and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have been sensational in the batting department which has carried them this season. GT have 14 points on board and are currently fourth on the table and have a game in hand. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Gujarat Titans dominated the game. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe GT will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans T20 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Mumbai Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav has been the stand out batter for Mumbai Indians this season. In the last match he scored 48 and with 475 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 48 off 23 balls against SRH. With 504 runs he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets and conceded 15 runs in four overs. He has been the best bowler in the last few games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Prasidh Krishna was brilliant once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. With 19 wickets so far, Krishna is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.