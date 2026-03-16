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Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL Match Prediction

MUM

60%

Chance of Winning

GT

40%

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1.61
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T20

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans in the 56th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on May 06 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 475 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.
  • With 504 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season.

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Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

After struggling in the first half of the campaign, Mumbai Indians have managed to turn things around and another win would all but seal a playoff spot this season. Mumbai Indians lost four of the first five games but since then they have won six games on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament as they have a game in hand and are still fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against SRH and won the game by 38 runs. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Mumbai Indians ’ chances of winning - 60%
  • Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 40%

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Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the second half of the campaign as he has scored three half centuries in four matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 470 runs with an average of 78.33. In the last game Buttler scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5

1.87
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Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans

1.60
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Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma

Batter

Will Jacks

Batter

SuryaKumar Yadav

Batter

Tilak Varma

Batter

Ryan Rickelton

Wicket-keeper

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner

All-rounder

Vignesh Puthur

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowler

Trent Boult

Bowler

Deepak Chahar

Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians head into this game after six straight wins and are currently third on the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill

Batter

Sai Sudharsan

Batter

Sherfane Rutherford

Batter

Shahrukh Khan

All-rounder

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Rahul Tewatia

Batter

Sai Kishore

All-rounder

Rashid Khan

All-rounder

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

Mohd. Siraj

Bowler

Prasidh Krishna

Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have been brilliant so far as they have 14 points in ten matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Mumbai Indians 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and GT won the game.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 02

Gujarat Titans: 04

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans head into this game after both sides have been brilliant in the second half of the campaign and a win for either side would confirm a playoff spot. Mumbai Indians head into this game after six wins in a row, after a difficult start to the campaign MI have managed to turn things around and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have been sensational in the batting department which has carried them this season. GT have 14 points on board and are currently fourth on the table and have a game in hand. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Gujarat Titans dominated the game. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe GT will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans

T20

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Mumbai

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Mumbai Indians

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Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav has been the stand out batter for Mumbai Indians this season. In the last match he scored 48 and with 475 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 48 off 23 balls against SRH. With 504 runs he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets and conceded 15 runs in four overs. He has been the best bowler in the last few games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Prasidh Krishna was brilliant once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. With 19 wickets so far, Krishna is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans went head to head earlier this season and GT dominated the game. MI head into this game after six wins in a row which is why the bookmakers have sided with MI in this game and you should do the same as they would continue their winning run in the upcoming game.
  • Mumbai Indians to win - 1.66 (PariMatch)
  • Gujarat Titans to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
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