Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League March 31
MUM
58%
Chance of Winning
KKR
42%
T20
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Facts:
- With 417 runs, Rohit Sharma was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in the last campaign.
- With 488 runs, Sunil Narine was the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last campaign.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians headed into this season after a disastrous campaign last season as they ended up tenth on the table. MI with the history they have have once again struggled to make an impact. They lost the opening game against CSK and in the last match they lost against Gujarat Titans.
Kolkata Knight Riders did not have a great start to their title defence as they lost the opening game against RCB. In the last game KKR managed to turn things around against Rajasthan Royals as they won the game by eight wickets. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 42%
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rohit Sharma was outstanding in the first half of the campaign last season but struggled in the second half. This season he has struggled to make an impact which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Venkatesh Iyer was brilliant for Madhya Pradesh in limited overs format this season. Last year Iyer scored 370 runs with an average of 46.25 and even though he haven’t batted much this season, we belive he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
SuryaKumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Robin Minz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Karn Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Mujeeb ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost back to back games against CSK and GT.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton De Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders started off their title defence with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home but in the last game they beat RR.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
Mumbai Indians have an upper hand in this fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders 23-11. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions MI won the game.
Head to Head
Mumbai Indians: 23
Kolkata Knight Riders: 11
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds
Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians head into the game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Mumbai Indians went head to head against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game and their batters failed to show up and CSK won the game with four wickets to spare. In the last match they once again got outplayed by GT and have lost both games thus far. On the other hand after a disappointing loss against RCB in the opening game, Kolkata Knight Riders went head to head against Rajasthan Royals and dominated the game from the start, they won the match with eight wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far Mumbai Indians have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe KKR would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
T20
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai., Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters
Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter
Tilak Varma has been outstanding in the T20 format for Mumbai Indians and India. Last season he scored 416 runs and in two games thus far he has scored 31 and 39 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Ajinkya Rahane headed into this campaign after an impressive display for Mumbai in domestic tournaments. Even though he did not have a good game in the last outing we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
With the absence of Bumrah, MI lack wicket takers in the team and have struggled in the first two games. Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets in the last game and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy did not have a great start to the tournament as he struggled against RCB. In the last game against Rajasthan Royals, Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Mumbai Indians to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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