Facts: With 373 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians this season.

With 377 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the campaign as they have four defeats in the first five matches but since then Mumbai Indians have managed to turn things around and are currently well in the mix for the playoff spot this season. In the last game they dominated against SRH and won the game by seven wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants had a decent start this season as they won four of the first six matches. In the last few games they have stuttered a bit as they have lost two of the last three matches and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians ’ chances of winning - 62%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 38%

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Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last two games he has been sensational as he has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 106 runs with an average of 13.25. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Vignesh Puthur Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians head into this game after four straight wins and are currently third on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants had a decent start to the campaign but they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have had an upper hand in this fixture against Mumbai Indians 6-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 01

Lucknow Super Giants: 06

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians head into this game after both sides have had contrasting form heading into this game. Lucknow Super Giants got off to a solid start this season as they won four of the first six matches but since then they have lost two of the last three matches and with ten points they are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand Mumbai Indians once again struggled early in the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches but since then Mumbai Indians have been dominant as they have won four games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and LSG won the game. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe LSG will end up with a better opening stand in the game.

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Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav was once again sensational in the last game as he scored 40 and took his team over the line. With 373 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran has struggled in the last few games but we expect him to turn things around in this game. With 377 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Hardik Pandya did not have a good game in the last outing but regardless we are going to back him once again as with 12 wickets so far, Pandya is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shardul Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Shardul Thakur struggled to make an impact in the last outing, he has been the most consistent bowler for LSG and with 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)

Lucknow Super Giants to win - 2.34 (PariMatch) Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game level on points. Even though LSG has dominated this fixture in the past, we expect MI to dominate this game. The bookmakers have sided with MI in this game and you should do the same as they would register their sixth win of the season in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





