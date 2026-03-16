Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL Match Prediction
MUM
62%
Chance of Winning
LSG
38%
T20
Wankhede Stadium
Facts:
- With 373 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians this season.
- With 377 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the campaign as they have four defeats in the first five matches but since then Mumbai Indians have managed to turn things around and are currently well in the mix for the playoff spot this season. In the last game they dominated against SRH and won the game by seven wickets.
Lucknow Super Giants had a decent start this season as they won four of the first six matches. In the last few games they have stuttered a bit as they have lost two of the last three matches and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 38%
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last two games he has been sensational as he has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rishabh Pant has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 106 runs with an average of 13.25. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
SuryaKumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Vignesh Puthur
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians head into this game after four straight wins and are currently third on the table.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Digvesh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants had a decent start to the campaign but they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants have had an upper hand in this fixture against Mumbai Indians 6-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and LSG won the game.
Head to Head
Mumbai Indians: 01
Lucknow Super Giants: 06
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians head into this game after both sides have had contrasting form heading into this game. Lucknow Super Giants got off to a solid start this season as they won four of the first six matches but since then they have lost two of the last three matches and with ten points they are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand Mumbai Indians once again struggled early in the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches but since then Mumbai Indians have been dominant as they have won four games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and LSG won the game. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe LSG will end up with a better opening stand in the game.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
T20
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters
SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter
SuryaKumar Yadav was once again sensational in the last game as he scored 40 and took his team over the line. With 373 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran has struggled in the last few games but we expect him to turn things around in this game. With 377 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers
Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Hardik Pandya did not have a good game in the last outing but regardless we are going to back him once again as with 12 wickets so far, Pandya is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shardul Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Shardul Thakur struggled to make an impact in the last outing, he has been the most consistent bowler for LSG and with 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Mumbai Indians to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
- Lucknow Super Giants to win - 2.34 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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