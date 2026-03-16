Facts: With 171 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.

With 102 runs, Phil Salt is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians had a dismal season last year and once again have struggled to make an impact thus far. They have lost three of the first four matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game Mumbai Indians went head to head against Lucknow Super Giants and they lost the game by 12 runs.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a great start this season as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in the first two matches but in the last game they fell short against Gujarat Giants. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 45%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 55%

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Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rohit Sharma had a solid campaign last season but has struggled to make an impact this season. Sharma missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup and to score low in the upcoming game.

Rajat Patidar was sensational last season and once again has got off to a great start this season. Even though Patidar did not have a great outing in the last match we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Naman Dhir All-rounder Vignesh Puthur Bowler Mitchell Santner Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost three of the four games thus far.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a great start as they won the first two matches but in the last game they fell short against GT at home.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have dominated this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 21-14. Both sides went head to head last season and MI won the match.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 21

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians head into this game after both sides suffered defeat in the last outing. Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a brilliant start this season as they won back to back games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings but in the last game they struggled against Gujarat Titans as they lost the match by eight wickets. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have once again struggled to make a mark this season as they have lost three of the four matches so far and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Mumbai Indians openers have struggled this season as they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Royal Challengers Bengaluru would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.97 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign thus far for MI batters. In the last game Yadav scored a half century and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he was good in the first two matches and was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Hardik Pandya was sensational in the last game even though MI lost the match. He bagged five wickets in the last game and with eight wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood has been the stand out bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first three games. In the three games thus far Hazlewood has bagged six wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians to win - 1.86 (PariMatch)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.94 (PariMatch) Mumbai Indians head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches which is probably why even though MI has dominated this fixture in the past against RCB, we believe you should back the away team. The bookmakers have favoured MI but we believe RCB will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





