Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League 2025, April 08
PBKS
57%
Chance of Winning
CSK
43%
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With six wickets, Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings in this campaign.
- With 121 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning
Punjab Kings headed into this game after a disappointing performance against Rajasthan Royals in the last game. Their batter failed to show up as PBKS eventually lost the game by 50 runs. Regardless of the result, PBKS have got off to a good start as they have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.
Chennai Super Kings have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost three games on the bounce. CSK won the opening game against Mumbai Indians but since then they have faltered in all departments in the last three matches. As per our calculations, Punjab Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 43%
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Priyansh Arya got off to a great start against Gujarat Titans as he scored 47 runs in the game but in the last two matches Arya has struggled to make an impact as he has scored eight runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Shivam Dube has struggled in the domestic format prior to the IPL and his form has continued in the IPL this season. So far this season he has scored 64 runs with an average of 16 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Chennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Sen
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but in the last match PBKS lost against Rajasthan Royals.
Chennai Super Kings News & Player List
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket-keeper
|
R Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
R Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings won the opening game against Mumbai Indians but since then they have lost three games in a row.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings have an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Kings 17-14. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Punjab Kings: 14
Chennai Super Kings: 17
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds
Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings
Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings head into this game in contrasting form, both sides suffered a loss in the last game. Chennai Super Kings have struggled to make an impact thus far. After a win in the opening game against Mumbai Indians they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently ninth on the table. In the last match they lost against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand Punjab Kings had a dominating start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but in the last game they fell short against Rajasthan Royals and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides have struggled to get a good start in games but because of the inexperience at the top for PBKS, we believe Chennai Super Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters
Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Shreyas Iyer has been sensational thus far for PBKS. He has scored two half centuries in three matches and with 159 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter
Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 121 runs he is the leading run scorer for CSK this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Arshdeep Singh had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged a wicket and was economical. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmed even though did not have a great game but he still was effective in the last game against Delhi Capitals. With 10 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab Kings
- Punjab Kings to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Chennai Super Kings to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments