Facts: With six wickets, Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

With 121 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings headed into this game after a disappointing performance against Rajasthan Royals in the last game. Their batter failed to show up as PBKS eventually lost the game by 50 runs. Regardless of the result, PBKS have got off to a good start as they have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost three games on the bounce. CSK won the opening game against Mumbai Indians but since then they have faltered in all departments in the last three matches. As per our calculations, Punjab Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 57%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 43%

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Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyansh Arya got off to a great start against Gujarat Titans as he scored 47 runs in the game but in the last two matches Arya has struggled to make an impact as he has scored eight runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Shivam Dube has struggled in the domestic format prior to the IPL and his form has continued in the IPL this season. So far this season he has scored 64 runs with an average of 16 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Chennai Super Kings 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but in the last match PBKS lost against Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana







Predicted Playing XI









Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Vijay Shankar Batter Devon Conway Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings won the opening game against Mumbai Indians but since then they have lost three games in a row.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Kings 17-14. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 14

Chennai Super Kings: 17

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings head into this game in contrasting form, both sides suffered a loss in the last game. Chennai Super Kings have struggled to make an impact thus far. After a win in the opening game against Mumbai Indians they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently ninth on the table. In the last match they lost against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand Punjab Kings had a dominating start to the campaign as they won the first two matches but in the last game they fell short against Rajasthan Royals and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides have struggled to get a good start in games but because of the inexperience at the top for PBKS, we believe Chennai Super Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer has been sensational thus far for PBKS. He has scored two half centuries in three matches and with 159 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 121 runs he is the leading run scorer for CSK this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged a wicket and was economical. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed even though did not have a great game but he still was effective in the last game against Delhi Capitals. With 10 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Kings Punjab Kings to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)

Chennai Super Kings to win - 2.04 (PariMatch) Even though Chennai Super Kings have a better head to head record in this fixture. Punjab Kings have dominated this fixture in the recent past which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





