Facts: With 458 runs, Prabhsimran Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

With 504 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals this season.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Even though PBKS have made the finals they would be hoping to finish top two on the points table. They head into this game after three wins in a row, in the last match they beat RR by 10 runs.

Delhi Capitals had a great start to the campaign but have struggled to find any momentum in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last nine matches. In the last game they lost against MI and were knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, PBKS are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 58%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 42%

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Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shreyas Iyer has been brilliant this season as he has been consistent and has so far scored 435 runs with an average of 48.33. In the last game he scored 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Porel has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 301 runs with an average of 25.08. He has struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings 2.02 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 32C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after three wins on the bounce and have made the playoffs this season.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Karun Nair Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last nine matches and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Punjab Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 17-16. Both sides went head to head last year and PBKS won the game.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 17

Delhi Capitals: 16

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this term but their form has taken a nosedive in the second half of the campaign as they have just one win in the last nine matches and they have been knocked out this season. They head into this game after back to back defeats and would be hoping to close the season on a positive note. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have made the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They head into this game after three wins on the bounce and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in this fixture. Even though Punjab Kings openers have struggled in the last few games, we believe they will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Prabhsimran Singh has been sensational for Punjab Kings in the second half of the campaign as he has scored 458 runs and is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul struggled in the last game against Mumbai Indians but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season and with 504 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him as with 16 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav had a solid outing in the last game as he ended up with bowling figures of 1/22. He has been the most consistent bowler for Delhi Capitals this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.