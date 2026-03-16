Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction
PBKS
58%
Chance of Winning
DC
42%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Facts:
- With 458 runs, Prabhsimran Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.
- With 504 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals this season.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning
Punjab Kings have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Even though PBKS have made the finals they would be hoping to finish top two on the points table. They head into this game after three wins in a row, in the last match they beat RR by 10 runs.
Delhi Capitals had a great start to the campaign but have struggled to find any momentum in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last nine matches. In the last game they lost against MI and were knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, PBKS are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 42%
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Shreyas Iyer has been brilliant this season as he has been consistent and has so far scored 435 runs with an average of 48.33. In the last game he scored 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Abhishek Porel has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 301 runs with an average of 25.08. He has struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 32C.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings head into this game after three wins on the bounce and have made the playoffs this season.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Porel
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last nine matches and have been knocked out of the tournament.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
Punjab Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 17-16. Both sides went head to head last year and PBKS won the game.
Head to Head
Punjab Kings: 17
Delhi Capitals: 16
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds
Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this term but their form has taken a nosedive in the second half of the campaign as they have just one win in the last nine matches and they have been knocked out this season. They head into this game after back to back defeats and would be hoping to close the season on a positive note. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have made the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They head into this game after three wins on the bounce and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in this fixture. Even though Punjab Kings openers have struggled in the last few games, we believe they will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Mohali
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters
Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Prabhsimran Singh has been sensational for Punjab Kings in the second half of the campaign as he has scored 458 runs and is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter
KL Rahul struggled in the last game against Mumbai Indians but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season and with 504 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Arshdeep Singh struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him as with 16 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav had a solid outing in the last game as he ended up with bowling figures of 1/22. He has been the most consistent bowler for Delhi Capitals this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab Kings
- Punjab Kings to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Capitals to win - 2.12 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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