Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL Match Prediction
PBKS
55%
Chance of Winning
DC
45%
T20
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- With 437 runs, Prabhsimran Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Super Kings in this campaign.
- With 381 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning
Punjab Super Kings head into this game after a dominant win against Lucknow Super Giants, both teams were in contention for a playoff spot this season which made this a four pointer game. PBKS won the game by 37 runs and with 15 points in 11 matches they are currently third on the table.
Delhi Capitals have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. They struggled against SRH in the last game but the game was called off and they bagged a point. As per our calculations, PBKS are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 43%
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Priyansh Arya has been phenomenal in this debut season as so far in this campaign he has scored 347 runs and even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 265 runs with an average of 26.50. He has struggled in the last few games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5
Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 65% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings head into this game after an important win against LSG, with 15 points they are currently third on the table.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Porel
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have one win in the last seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. The last game against SRH was called off due to rain.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
Punjab Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 17-16. Both sides went head to head last season and PBKS won the game.
Head to Head
Punjab Kings: 17
Delhi Capitals: 16
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds
Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Both sides are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season and considering their league positions this could be a potential four pointer game as a win for either side could put them in great position to make the playoffs this season. PBKS head into this game after just one defeat in the last six matches. On the other hand Delhi Capitals have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last seven matches but because of their start they are still fifth on the table. One of the biggest differences between the two teams have been the form of their openers. Delhi Capitals have tried multiple combination but have struggled to find an ideal partnership so far. On the other hand PBKS openers have been dominant this season which makes us believe PBKS will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
T20
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters
Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Shreyas Iyer was sensational in the last game against LSG as he scored 45 off 25 balls. He has been the most consistent batter for Punjab Kings in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter
KL Rahul struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional this season. With 381 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Arshdeep Singh was brilliant in the last game against LSG as he bagged three wickets and with 16 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav struggled in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders regardless we are going to back him as he has been the most consistent bowler for DC this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab Kings
- Punjab Kings to win - 1.73 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Capitals to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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