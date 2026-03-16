Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL Match Prediction PBKS 55 % Chance of Winning DC 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in the 58th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The game is scheduled to be played on May 08 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts: With 437 runs, Prabhsimran Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Super Kings in this campaign.

With 381 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Punjab Super Kings head into this game after a dominant win against Lucknow Super Giants, both teams were in contention for a playoff spot this season which made this a four pointer game. PBKS won the game by 37 runs and with 15 points in 11 matches they are currently third on the table.

Delhi Capitals have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. They struggled against SRH in the last game but the game was called off and they bagged a point. As per our calculations, PBKS are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 57%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 43%

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Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyansh Arya has been phenomenal in this debut season as so far in this campaign he has scored 347 runs and even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 265 runs with an average of 26.50. He has struggled in the last few games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings 1.93 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 65% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after an important win against LSG, with 15 points they are currently third on the table.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Karun Nair Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have one win in the last seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. The last game against SRH was called off due to rain.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Punjab Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 17-16. Both sides went head to head last season and PBKS won the game.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 17

Delhi Capitals: 16

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Both sides are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season and considering their league positions this could be a potential four pointer game as a win for either side could put them in great position to make the playoffs this season. PBKS head into this game after just one defeat in the last six matches. On the other hand Delhi Capitals have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last seven matches but because of their start they are still fifth on the table. One of the biggest differences between the two teams have been the form of their openers. Delhi Capitals have tried multiple combination but have struggled to find an ideal partnership so far. On the other hand PBKS openers have been dominant this season which makes us believe PBKS will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer was sensational in the last game against LSG as he scored 45 off 25 balls. He has been the most consistent batter for Punjab Kings in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional this season. With 381 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh was brilliant in the last game against LSG as he bagged three wickets and with 16 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav struggled in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders regardless we are going to back him as he has been the most consistent bowler for DC this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Kings Punjab Kings to win - 1.73 (PariMatch)

Delhi Capitals to win - 2.10 (PariMatch) Delhi Capitals have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have just one win in seven matches. PBKS have won back to back games which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with PBKS in this fixture and you should do the same as PBKS will continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





