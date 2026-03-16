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Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League Apr 15

PBKS

55%

Chance of Winning

KKR

45%

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T20

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

Punjab Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 31st game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 15 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 250 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.
  • With 204 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.

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Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings have got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games at the start of the campaign but since then they have struggled a bit as PBKS have two defeats in the last three matches. In the last game they failed to defend their first innings score against SRH and lost the game by eight wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled for consistency thus far as even though they have not hit the strides thus far, KKR has won three of the six games thus fas and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they beat CSK by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Punjab Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyansh Arya has had a phenomenal debut season so far as in five matches he has scored 194 runs with an average of 38.80. In the last two games he has scored 103 and 36 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Venkatesh Iyer did not have a great start to the campaign this season but in the last two innings he has been brilliant as Iyer has scored 60 and 45 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5

1.87
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Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings

1.88
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Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya

Batter

Marcus Stoinis

Batter

Shreyas Iyer

Batter

Shashank Singh

Batter

Prabhsimran Singh

Wicket-keeper

Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder

Azmatullah Omarzai

All-rounder

Marco Jansen

Bowler

Kuldeep Sen

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings got off to a great start this season as they won the first two matches but since then they have two defeats in the last three games.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane

Batter

Venkatesh Iyer

Batter

Rinku Singh

Batter

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

Quinton De Kock

Wicket-keeper

Ramandeep Singh

Batter

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Vaibhav Arora

Bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy

Bowler

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Spencer Johnson

Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have three wins and three defeats in six matches thus far and are currently fifth on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this game against Punjab Kings 21-12. Both sides went head to head last season and PBKS won the game.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: 21

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides have got off to a decent start to the campaign. Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to hit the heights of last season so far but have still managed to bag three wins in six matches and are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they battered Chennai Super Kings and won the tie with eight wickets to spare. On the other hand Punjab Kings head into this game after a crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they failed to defend 245 runs and lost the game with eight wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Punjab Kings openers have batted well in the last few games on the other hand Quinton De Kock has struggled to make an impact since his half century against RR. We believe Punjab Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

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Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

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Punjab Kings

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1.85
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Kolkata Knight Riders

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Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer was sensational in the last game against SRH as he scored 82 off 36 balls. So far this season Iyer has scored 250 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane has been sensational this season for Kolkata Knight Riders as he has been consistent and with 204 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with seven wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy was brilliant in the last game for KKR as he bagged two wickets and with eight wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Punjab Kings

Even though Punjab Kings lost the last game against SRH, they have been a far better side in this campaign. They beat KKR in the group stages last season which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and you should do the same as PBKS would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Punjab Kings to win - 1.85 (PariMatch)
  • Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)
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