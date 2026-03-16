Facts: With 360 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Super Kings in this campaign.

With 404 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Punjab Super Kings head into this game after a dominant win against Chennai Super Kings. PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl and managed to chase down the target with four wickets to spare. PBKS has one loss in the last five matches and are currently second on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first six matches but since then LSG has struggled to make an impact as they have three defeats in the last four matches and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, PBKS are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 57%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 43%

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Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyansh Arya has had a brilliant debut campaign so far as he has scored 346 runs in ten matches with an average of 34.60. In the last game he scored 23 off 15 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 110 runs with an average of 12.22. In the last game he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 65% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after just one defeat in the last five matches and are currently second on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants had a decent start to the campaign but they have lost back to back games and are currently sixth on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have had an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Kings 3-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and PBKS won the game.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 02

Lucknow Super Giants: 03

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Both sides are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season and considering their league positions this could be a potential four pointer game as a win for either side could put them in great position to make the playoffs this season. PBKS head into this game after just one defeat in the last five matches they dominated CSK in the last game and are currently second on the table. LSG struggled in the last couple of games as they have lost back to back games and have slipped to sixth on the table, two points off the playoff spot. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and PBKS won the game. Their openers have dominated the last few matches which makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer was sensational in the last game against CSK as he scored a brilliant half century. With 360 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran has struggled in the last few games but we expect him to turn things around in this game. With 404 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal struggled early on in the season but has been sensational in the last few games. In the last match he bagged four wickets which includes a hattrick which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Avesh Khan to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Avesh Khan has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for LSG this season and has also bagged ten wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.