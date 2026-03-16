Facts: With 517 runs, Prabhsimran Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

With 673 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians this season.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Qualifier-1. Punjab Kings batter struggled to make an impact as they lost four wickets in the powerplay and eventually scored 101 runs in 20 overs. RCB won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Mumbai Indians have been the best team in the second half of the campaign this season and they continued their domination in the playoffs against Gujarat Titans in the last game. Mumbai Indians won the game by 20 runs. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 39%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 61%

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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Prabhsimran Singh has been sensational for PBKS this season. So far in this campaign he has scored 517 runs and is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. In the last game against GT he scored 81 which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after four wins in six matches. In the last game they lost against RCB by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Charith Asalanka Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Ashwini Kumar Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians head into this game after two wins in the last three matches. In the last game they beat GT by 20 runs.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings 17-16. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and PBKS won the game.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 16

Mumbai Indians: 17

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides dominated the group stages especially in the second half of the campaign. Punjab Kings made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 but struggled against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier-1. PBKS was bowled out for 101 and RCB won the game with eight wickets to spare. RCB also had a better opening stand in the game. On the other hand, MI head into the playoffs without key foreign players who have been brilliant in the group stages. MI openers dominated against GT in the last game as they had an opening stand of 84 runs and MI won the game by 20 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact PBKS have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last five matches which makes us believe MI will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been sensational this season and has been one of the most consistent batters which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav has had an excellent season so far. In the last game he scored 33 off 20 balls and with 673 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh did not have a good game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 18 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Trent Boult continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. With 21 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.