Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction
PBKS
39%
Chance of Winning
MUM
61%
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- With 517 runs, Prabhsimran Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.
- With 673 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians this season.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Punjab Kings head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Qualifier-1. Punjab Kings batter struggled to make an impact as they lost four wickets in the powerplay and eventually scored 101 runs in 20 overs. RCB won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Mumbai Indians have been the best team in the second half of the campaign this season and they continued their domination in the playoffs against Gujarat Titans in the last game. Mumbai Indians won the game by 20 runs. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 39%
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 61%
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Prabhsimran Singh has been sensational for PBKS this season. So far in this campaign he has scored 517 runs and is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. In the last game against GT he scored 81 which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings head into this game after four wins in six matches. In the last game they lost against RCB by eight wickets.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
SuryaKumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Ashwini Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians head into this game after two wins in the last three matches. In the last game they beat GT by 20 runs.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings 17-16. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and PBKS won the game.
Head to Head
Punjab Kings: 16
Mumbai Indians: 17
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides dominated the group stages especially in the second half of the campaign. Punjab Kings made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 but struggled against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier-1. PBKS was bowled out for 101 and RCB won the game with eight wickets to spare. RCB also had a better opening stand in the game. On the other hand, MI head into the playoffs without key foreign players who have been brilliant in the group stages. MI openers dominated against GT in the last game as they had an opening stand of 84 runs and MI won the game by 20 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact PBKS have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last five matches which makes us believe MI will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, Mohali
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters
Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Shreyas Iyer struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been sensational this season and has been one of the most consistent batters which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter
SuryaKumar Yadav has had an excellent season so far. In the last game he scored 33 off 20 balls and with 673 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Arshdeep Singh did not have a good game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 18 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trent Boult to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Trent Boult continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. With 21 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Punjab Kings to win - 2.30 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win - 1.62 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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