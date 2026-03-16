Facts: With 488 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

With 583 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians this season.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings missed a golden opportunity to seal a top two spot in the last game against Delhi Capitals as their bowlers struggled in the game. Punjab Kings scored 206 runs and eventually lost the game by six wickets. Regardless of the defeat, PBKS have 17 points and are currently second on the table.

Mumbai Indians have lost five games this season, four of those defeats came in the first five matches. Since then MI have won seven of the last eight matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat DC. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 41%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 59%

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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shreyas Iyer has been brilliant this season as he has been consistent and has so far scored 488 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. Even though he did not score well in the last game, we believe we will score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 31C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Vignesh Puthur Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians head into this game after seven wins in the last eight matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings 17-15. Both sides went head to head last year and MI won the game.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 15

Mumbai Indians: 17

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides have been dominant in the group stages and both teams have already qualified for the playoffs this season. Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the campaign but they have managed to turn things around as they have seven wins in the last eight matches and are a point shy off PBKS who are currently second on the table. On the other hand PBKS head into this fixture after a disappointing defeat against Delhi Capitals and need a win in this game to finish top two on the table which makes this game a potential four points for both sides. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact PBKS have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe MI will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Prabhsimran Singh had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 28 off 18 balls. He has been brilliant thus far and has scored 486 runs and is one of the top run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav was brilliant once again in the last game against DC as he scored a half century. With 583 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him as with 16 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah was sensational in the last game as bagged three wickets. Bumrah has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign and has been consistent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings to win - 2.17 (PariMatch)

Mumbai Indians to win - 1.69 (PariMatch) Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture against Punjab Kings. Both sides have been great thus far but MI head into this game after seven wins in eight matches which is why the bookmakers have sided with MI and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





