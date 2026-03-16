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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League Apr 05

PBKS

60%

Chance of Winning

RR

40%

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Melbet

1.64
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Batery

1.67
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T20

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in the 18th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 05 at 19:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With five wickets, Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings in this campaign.
  • With 106 runs, Dhruv Jurel is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings headed into this campaign hoping for a better showing this season and they haven’t disappointed as they remain one of the two unbeaten teams in this tournament and with two wins in two games they are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat LSG with eight wickets to spare.

Rajasthan Royals have struggled to make an impact thus far. They lost the first two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders but in the last match they beat Chennai Super Kings and registered their first win. As per our calculations, Punjab Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 60%
  • Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 40%

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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shashank Singh had a stunning debut for Punjab Kings last season which resulted in him getting retained. He did not bat in the last game but scored 44 in this opening game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson was one of the most consistent players for Rajasthan Royals last season. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 66 and even though he did not play well in the last two games, we believe he will score well in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.85
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Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings

2.12
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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya

Batter

Marcus Stoinis

Batter

Shreyas Iyer

Batter

Shashank Singh

Batter

Prabhsimran Singh

Wicket-keeper

Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder

Azmatullah Omarzai

All-rounder

Marco Jansen

Bowler

Kuldeep Sen

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings struggled to make an impact last year but have a perfect record thus far as they have beaten GT and LSG.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

Riyan Parag

Batter

Dhruv Jurel

Batter

Nitish Rana

All-rounder

Sanju Samson

Wicket-keeper

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Wanindu Hasaranga

All-rounder

Maheesh Theekshana

All-rounder

Sandeep Sharma

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the first two games but in the last match they beat CSK.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals have an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Kings 16-12. Both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 12

Rajasthan Royals: 16

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Punjab Kings to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings head into this game in contrasting form, expectations were high for Rajasthan Royals this season but they have struggled to make an impact even though they won the last game against Chennai Super Kings. They started the campaign with back to back defeats and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are flying high in this campaign. They have won back to back games against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants and are one of the two unbeaten teams in this tournament. Rajasthan Royals top order has struggled thus far and we expect their struggle to continue in this game. We believe Punjab Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

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Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

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Punjab Kings

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1.64
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Rajasthan Royals

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2.20
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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer has got off to a great start this season as he has scored two half centuries in two matches and with 149 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Riyan Parag did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as last season with 573 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket taker for PBKS last season and once again he has been brilliant so far as with five wickets in two matches he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maheesh Theekshana to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign so far. Theekshana has been one of the most consistent bowlers so far for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Punjab Kings

Even though Rajasthan Royals have a better head to head record in this fixture. Punjab Kings have got off to a great start in this campaign which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Punjab Kings in this game and you should do the same as they would continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game.
  • Punjab Kings to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
  • Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.20 (PariMatch)
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