Facts: With 257 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

With 248 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings have got off to an excellent start this season as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table. They got battered by Sunrisers Hyderabad this season but PBKS managed to turn things around as they have won back to back games. In the last match they beat RCB with five wickets to spare.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled to make an impact at home this season as they have lost three games on the bounce but away from home they have been sensational so far as they have four wins in four games. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 45%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 55%

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Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyansh Arya has had a phenomenal debut season so far as in seven matches he has scored 232 runs with an average of 33.14 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rajat Patidar was sensational last season and he has continued his form in this season as he has scored 209 runs thus far. In the last game against PBKS he scored 23 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI





Priyansh Arya Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings got off to a great start this season as they won five matches thus far and are currently second on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after four wins in four matches away from home and are currently fourth on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Punjab Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 18-16. Both sides went head to head in the last game and PBKS won the game.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 18

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 16

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after both sides have had solid start to the campaign as both teams are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled at home so far this season but have been exceptional in away games thus far as they have four wins in four games and would be hoping to carry on their form in this game. On the other hand, Punjab Kings head into this game after back to back wins at home, the last game in Chandigarh turned out to be a low scoring game as Punjab Kings defended the lowest score in the IPL. Both teams went head to head in the last game and even though Punjab Kings had a better opening stand in the day, RCB openers have been solid away from home as RCB have a better opening stand in three of the four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer has struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far in this campaign and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli has struggled to make an impact at home but away from home Kohli has scored three half centuries and with 249 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh had a solid outing in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with ten wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood was sensational in the last game against PBKS as he bagged three wickets. With 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Kings Punjab Kings to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.85 (PariMatch) Even though Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled at home this season they have been sensational in away games as they have four wins in four matches. The bookmakers have sided with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this fixture and you should do the same as they would register their fifth win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





