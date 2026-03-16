Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualifier 1 Match Prediction
PBKS
45%
Chance of Winning
RCB
55%
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Facts:
- With 514 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.
- With 602 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning
Punjab Kings went head to head in the last game against Mumbai Indians which was a potential four pointer as the winner would have sealed a top two spot and PBKS dominated the game from the start as they restricted MI to 184 and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru went head to head against LSG in the last game needing a win to seal a top two spot. RCB completed a record chase and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare and finished second on the table. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 55%
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Prabhsimran Singh has been sensational for PBKS especially in the second half of the campaign. So far he has scored 499 runs with an average of 35.64 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Phil Salt returned in the starting lineup and has played the last two games and has been brilliant in those matches as he scored 62 against SRH and 30 against LSG which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings head into this game after four wins in five matches and ended the group stages at the top of the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal, Mayank Aggrawal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Mayank Aggrawal
|
Batter
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after seven wins in seven matches away from home and are second on the table.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head
Punjab Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 18-17. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Punjab Kings: 17
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 18
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides registered impressive wins in the final round of games and sealed a top two spot on the points table. Both sides went head to head twice this season, the first game was impacted by rain as the game was reduced to 14 overs and PBKS bowlers dominated the game as they restricted RCB to 95 and eventually won the game by five wickets. In the return leg RCB avenged the loss as they were brilliant on the day and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. RCB have been sensational away from home throughout the season as they have won all seven games thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last four matches PBKS have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe RCB will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters
Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Shreyas Iyer has been excellent in the group stages as he was one of the most consistent batters this season. With 514 runs thus far, Iyer is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter
Virat Kohli was superb once again in the last match against LSG as he scored his eighth half century. With 602 runs thus far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Arshdeep Singh was sensational in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the final over against MI. With 18 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler
Josh Hazlewood has been a big miss in the last few games for RCB but we expect him to return in the playoffs. With 18 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Punjab Kings to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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