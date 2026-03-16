Facts: With 514 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

With 602 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings went head to head in the last game against Mumbai Indians which was a potential four pointer as the winner would have sealed a top two spot and PBKS dominated the game from the start as they restricted MI to 184 and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru went head to head against LSG in the last game needing a win to seal a top two spot. RCB completed a record chase and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare and finished second on the table. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 45%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Prabhsimran Singh has been sensational for PBKS especially in the second half of the campaign. So far he has scored 499 runs with an average of 35.64 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Phil Salt returned in the starting lineup and has played the last two games and has been brilliant in those matches as he scored 62 against SRH and 30 against LSG which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after four wins in five matches and ended the group stages at the top of the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal, Mayank Aggrawal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Mayank Aggrawal Batter Phil Salt Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after seven wins in seven matches away from home and are second on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Punjab Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 18-17. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 17

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 18

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides registered impressive wins in the final round of games and sealed a top two spot on the points table. Both sides went head to head twice this season, the first game was impacted by rain as the game was reduced to 14 overs and PBKS bowlers dominated the game as they restricted RCB to 95 and eventually won the game by five wickets. In the return leg RCB avenged the loss as they were brilliant on the day and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. RCB have been sensational away from home throughout the season as they have won all seven games thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last four matches PBKS have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe RCB will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer has been excellent in the group stages as he was one of the most consistent batters this season. With 514 runs thus far, Iyer is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was superb once again in the last match against LSG as he scored his eighth half century. With 602 runs thus far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh was sensational in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the final over against MI. With 18 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood has been a big miss in the last few games for RCB but we expect him to return in the playoffs. With 18 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.