Facts: With 603 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

With 614 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings head into this game after a stunning win against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier-2 behind a brilliant half century by their skipper Shreyas Iyer as he took his team over in the line in the 19th over and PBKS won the game with five wickets to spare. This is the first finals for PBKS in 11 years.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head to head in the finals after a dominant win against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier-1 as RCB won the game with eight wickets to spare. RCB has beaten PBKS in each of the last two matches. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings ’ chances of winning - 45%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 55%

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Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Prabhsimran Singh has been sensational for PBKS especially in the second half of the campaign. So far he has scored 523 runs with an average of 32.68 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Phil Salt returned in the starting lineup and was sensational in the last game against PBKS as he scored a half century. So far he has scored 387 runs with an average of 35.18 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Kyle Jamieson

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Vyshak Vijay Kumar Bowler Kyle Jamieson Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game after an impressive win against MI in the last outing. They have lost back to back games against RCB this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal, Mayank Aggrawal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Mayank Aggrawal Batter Phil Salt Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after eight wins in eight matches away from home. They beat PBKS in the last game.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have identical records in this fixture as both sides have 18 wins. Both teams went head to head in the playoffs this season and RCB won the game.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 18

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 18

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings head into this game after both sides have dominated this season. Both teams went head to head three times this year. The first game was impacted by rain as the match was reduced to 14 overs and PBKS won the game. The return leg in Mullanpur was dominated by the visitors as RCB avenged the loss. The last game between the two sides was played in Qualifier-1 and PBKS batters struggled against ruthless RCB bowlers who restricted them to mere 101 runs and RCB won the game with eight wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact PBKS has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each pf the last five matches which makes us believe RCB will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock in the last game against Mumbai Indians as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. With 603 runs, Iyer is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli has been the most consistent batter for RCB especially away from home. Kohli struggled in the last game but with 614 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh struggled in the last game against Mumbai Indians but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and with 18 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood returned in the starting lineup and was sensational once again as he bagged three wickets and with 21 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.