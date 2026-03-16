Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction
CSK
45%
Chance of Winning
RR
55%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- With 523 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.
- With 301 runs, Shivam Dube is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals head into the final game of the season after what has been an underwhelming performance by them as they have only managed to win three games in the group stages and are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they struggled against PBKS as they lost the game by 10 runs.
Much like their opponents this season has been a struggle for Chennai Super Kings as they have already been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game CSK went head to head against Kolkata Knight Riders and they won the game. As per our calculations, Rajasthan Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Rajasthan Royals ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sanju Samson returned in the starting eleven and had a decent game against Punjab Kings as he scored 20 off 16 balls. We expect him to do well once again in this game and we believe he will score high.
Ravindra Jadeja did not have a great outing in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders but he has been one of the most consistent batters for CSK this season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which is why we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency this season as they have just three wins thus far and are currently ninth on the table.
Chennai Super Kings News & Player List
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ayush Mhatre
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Shaikh Rasheed
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket-keeper
|
R Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Deepak Hooda
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Much like their opponents Chennai Super Kings have won three matches thus far and have already been knocked out of the tournament.
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 16-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game.
Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals: 15
Chennai Super Kings: 16
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds
Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact in this tournament and have eventually failed to qualify for the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals have had injury issues throughout this campaign and have failed to win games from winning positions. They have only won three games this season and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings underwhelming buys in the auction might have finally caught up as they were the first team to be knocked out from the group stages and are currently tenth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game. RR’s openers have been the biggest positive for them in this campaign and we expect them to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Chennai
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored his sixth half century in this campaign. With 523 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter
Shivam Dube was brilliant in the last game against KKR as he scored 45 off 40 balls and took his team over the line. Dube is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the most consistent bowler for RR this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmed has been the most consistent bowler for Chennai Super Kings this season. So far this year he has bagged 20 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan Royals
- Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.07 (PariMatch)
- Chennai Super Kings to win - 1.76 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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