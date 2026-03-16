Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction CSK 45 % Chance of Winning RR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings in the 62nd game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on May 20 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts: With 523 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

With 301 runs, Shivam Dube is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals head into the final game of the season after what has been an underwhelming performance by them as they have only managed to win three games in the group stages and are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they struggled against PBKS as they lost the game by 10 runs.

Much like their opponents this season has been a struggle for Chennai Super Kings as they have already been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game CSK went head to head against Kolkata Knight Riders and they won the game. As per our calculations, Rajasthan Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals ’ chances of winning - 55%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sanju Samson returned in the starting eleven and had a decent game against Punjab Kings as he scored 20 off 16 balls. We expect him to do well once again in this game and we believe he will score high.

Ravindra Jadeja did not have a great outing in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders but he has been one of the most consistent batters for CSK this season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Rajasthan Royals 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which is why we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Riyan Parag Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Dhruv Jurel Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency this season as they have just three wins thus far and are currently ninth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Shaikh Rasheed Batter Sam Curran All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Much like their opponents Chennai Super Kings have won three matches thus far and have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 16-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 15

Chennai Super Kings: 16

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact in this tournament and have eventually failed to qualify for the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals have had injury issues throughout this campaign and have failed to win games from winning positions. They have only won three games this season and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings underwhelming buys in the auction might have finally caught up as they were the first team to be knocked out from the group stages and are currently tenth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game. RR’s openers have been the biggest positive for them in this campaign and we expect them to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored his sixth half century in this campaign. With 523 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Shivam Dube was brilliant in the last game against KKR as he scored 45 off 40 balls and took his team over the line. Dube is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the most consistent bowler for RR this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed has been the most consistent bowler for Chennai Super Kings this season. So far this year he has bagged 20 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.07 (PariMatch)

Chennai Super Kings to win - 1.76 (PariMatch) This fixture has also been a close game, both teams have struggled this season and Rajasthan Royals have already beaten Chennai Super Kings this season. The bookmakers have sided with CSK in this game but we believe you should back RR in this game as they will end their campaign with a win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





