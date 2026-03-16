Facts: With 573 runs, Riyan Parag was the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in the last campaign.

With 583 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings last season.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have failed to replicate their form from last season as they have struggled to make an impact this season. In the opening game they got swept away by SRH and in the last match they struggled once again against defending champions KKR as they lost the match by eight wickets.

Chennai Super Kings headed into this campaign after a disappointing campaign last season but got off to a great start against their arch rivals Mumbai Indians but in the last game they got outplayed by RCB who won the game by 50 runs. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals ’ chances of winning - 45%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sanju Samson was one of the most consistent players for Rajasthan Royals last season. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 66 and even though he did not play well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming match.

Shivam Dube got off to a great start last term but struggled in the second half of the campaign. His struggles have continued in the first two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Chennai Super Kings 2.04 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Riyan Parag Batter Dhruv Jurel Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost both games and are currently tenth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Deepak Hooda Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start against Mumbai Indians but in the last game they lost against RCB.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 16-14. Both sides went head to head last season and CSK won the game.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Chennai Super Kings: 16

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals head into the game after both sides have struggled in the last game. Chennai Super Kings missed the playoffs and had a lot to prove this season, they got off to a great start in the opening game as they beat Mumbai Indians at home but in the last game they got battered by RCB who won the game by 50 runs. On the other hand so far this season RR has struggled to make an impact thus far they got outplayed by SRH and KKR in the first two matches and are currently tenth on the table. We expect CSK to make some changes and turn things around in this match and we also believe CSK would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Riyan Parag did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as last season with 573 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a brilliant half century in the opening game against Mumbai Indians but struggled in the last game. He was the leading run scorer for CSK last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign so far. Theekshana has been one of the most consistent bowlers so far for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Chennai Super Kings paid big to secure the services of Noor Ahmed and he did not disappoint as he has bagged seven wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)

Chennai Super Kings to win - 1.80 (PariMatch) Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings head into this game after both sides struggled in the last game. CSK hold a slight advantage in this fixture which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them in this game and you should do the same as CSK would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





