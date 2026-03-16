Facts: With 356 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

With 417 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this campaign.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have struggled in all departments in this campaign. They are sweating on the fitness of Sanju Samson as they need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs. They have two wins in nine matches and are eighth on the table.

Gujarat Titans have been sensational so far this season as they have six wins in eight matches and are currently at the top of the table. They head into this game after back to back wins against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. As per our calculations, Gujarat Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 41%

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 59%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Riyan Parag has struggled to make an impact this season as so far in this campaign he has scored 234 runs. In the last game he scored 22 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been one of the most consistent batters for GT this season. So far this season Buttler has scored 356 runs with an average of 71.20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans 1.59 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Riyan Parag Batter Dhruv Jurel Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency as they have lost seven of the nine matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have been brilliant so far as they have six wins in eight matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 6-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and GT won the game.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 01

Gujarat Titans: 06

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Gujarat Titans have arguably been the best team in this tournament so far as they have showcased consistency in all departments and with six wins in eight matches they are currently at the top of the table. They head into this game after back to back wins. On the other hand this season has been a struggle for Rajasthan Royals as they have seven defeats in nine matches and are currently eighth on the table. They need a perfect run till the end of the season so stand a chance of making the playoffs this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and GT dominated the game their openers have been sensational so far this season and we expect GT to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the last few games. So far this season he has scored 356 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored his fifth half century. With 417 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga has been the most consistent bowler for Rajasthan Royals this season as so far this term he has bagged ten wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Prasidh Krishna has been sensational for Gujarat Titans this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with 16 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.18 (PariMatch)

Gujarat Titans to win - 1.68 (PariMatch) Gujarat Titans have dominated this fixture in the past against Rajasthan Royals, both sides went head to head earlier this season and GT won the game by 58 runs which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with GT in this game and you should do the same as they would register a comfortable win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





