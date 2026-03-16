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Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League 2025, March 26

RR

58%

Chance of Winning

KKR

42%

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T20

Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the sixth game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 26 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 573 runs, Riyan Parag was the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in the last campaign.
  • With 488 runs, Sunil Narine was the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last campaign.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals were brilliant in the group stages last season but in the second half of the campaign they struggled and their struggles continued in the playoffs last season. They went head to head against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game and lost the game by 44 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders, unlike last season, struggled in the opening game of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They got off to a great start but struggled in the last six overs and eventually lost the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Rajasthan Royals ’ chances of winning - 42%
  • Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 58%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sanju Samson was one of the most consistent players for Rajasthan Royals last season. He scored 531 runs last term. In the opening game against SRH, Samson scored 66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Venkatesh Iyer was brilliant for Madhya Pradesh in limited overs format this season. Last year Iyer scored 370 runs with an average of 46.25 and even though he struggled in the opening game, we believe Iyer will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5

1.85
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Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Rajasthan Royals

1.67
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Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

Riyan Parag

Batter

Dhruv Jurel

Batter

Nitish Rana

All-rounder

Sanju Samson

Wicket-keeper

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Wanindu Hasaranga

All-rounder

Maheesh Theekshana

All-rounder

Sandeep Sharma

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals struggled in the opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost the game by 44 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane

Batter

Venkatesh Iyer

Batter

Rinku Singh

Batter

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

Quinton De Kock

Wicket-keeper

Ramandeep Singh

Batter

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Vaibhav Arora

Bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy

Bowler

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Spencer Johnson

Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders started off their title defence with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have identical records in this fixture with 14 wins. Both sides went head to head twice, RR won the first game and the second game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Kolkata Knight Riders: 14

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals head into the game after both sides struggled in the first game of the campaign. Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant start last season but faltered in the second half of the campaign. This season in the opening game they went head to head against Sunrisers Hyderabad who dominated with the bat as they scored 286 runs in the first innings and RR lost the game by 44 runs. On the other hand, the defending champions went head to head against RCB at home and failed to capitalise on a brilliant start as they only scored 174 runs on a flat batting wickets and eventually lost the game by seven wickets. Sunil Narine and Sunju Samson both got off to a great start but its the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Quinton De Kock that would be a cause of concern for both sides. We expect Jaiswal to bounce back and RR to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight

T20

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

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Rajasthan Royals

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Kolkata Knight Riders

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Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Riyan Parag did not have a great start to the campaign against SRH regardless we are going to back him once again as with 573 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane headed into this campaign after an impressive display for Mumbai in domestic tournaments. In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Jofra Archer had a dismal debut for Rajasthan Royals against SRH regardless we are going to back him once again because of his quality and expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy did not have a great start to the tournament as he struggled against RCB. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for KKR last season and was also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides struggled in the opening game of the campaign. On paper KKR look far more settled which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with KKR in this game and you should do the same as they would register their first win of the season in the upcoming game.
  • Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.12 (PariMatch)
  • Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
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