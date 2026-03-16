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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL Match Prediction

RR

40%

Chance of Winning

MUM

60%

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1.65
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1.57
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Batery

1.58
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T20

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in the 50th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The game is scheduled to be played on May 01 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 426 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.
  • With 427 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals went head to head against Gujarat Titans in the last match after three straight defeats and they dominated the game with the bat as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. With three wins thus far RR are currently eighth on the table and need a perfect run in the remaining matches to make the playoffs this season.

Mumbai Indians have been sensational especially in the second half of the season. They started the campaign with four defeats in five matches but since then MI have won five games in a row and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 40%
  • Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 60%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nitish Rana has struggled for consistency this season as so far in this campaign Rana has scored 208 runs with an average of 23.11. In the last game Rana scored five which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled to make a mark but in the last three matches Sharma has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5

1.85
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Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians

1.91
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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

Riyan Parag

Batter

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Batter

Nitish Rana

All-rounder

Dhruv Jurel

Wicket-keeper

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Wanindu Hasaranga

All-rounder

Maheesh Theekshana

All-rounder

Sandeep Sharma

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency this season as they have just three wins thus far and are currently eighth on the table.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma

Batter

Will Jacks

Batter

SuryaKumar Yadav

Batter

Tilak Varma

Batter

Ryan Rickelton

Wicket-keeper

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner

All-rounder

Vignesh Puthur

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowler

Trent Boult

Bowler

Deepak Chahar

Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians head into this game after five straight wins and are currently second on the table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 16-15. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions RR won the game.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 15

Mumbai Indians: 16

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Rajasthan Royals have failed to hit the heights of last season but the introduction of Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the last few games has changed the mood in the dressing room. RR head into this game after one win in the last four matches and are currently eighth on the table. On the other hand, after a difficult start to the campaign Mumbai Indians head into this games after five straight wins and are currently second on the table. We expect this to be a high scoring game and much like last games at the venue both sides will dominate in the powerplay. With the experience in the top order we expect MI to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

T20

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Jaipur

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Rajasthan Royals

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2.23
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Mumbai Indians

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1.57
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1.58
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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been sensational for Rajasthan Royals this season as he has scored four half centuries in the last five matches and is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav has been the most consistent batter for Mumbai Indians this season as so far in this campaign he has scored 427 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the leading wicket taker for Rajasthan Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah missed the first half of the campaign with back injury but his return has been a big boost for Mumbai Indians. In the last match against LSG he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in this fixture, they have been in sensational form with five wins in the last five matches and are currently second on the table which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with MI in this game and you should do the same as MI will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.23 (PariMatch)
  • Mumbai Indians to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
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