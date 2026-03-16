Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL Match Prediction
RR
40%
Chance of Winning
MUM
60%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Facts:
- With 426 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.
- With 427 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals went head to head against Gujarat Titans in the last match after three straight defeats and they dominated the game with the bat as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. With three wins thus far RR are currently eighth on the table and need a perfect run in the remaining matches to make the playoffs this season.
Mumbai Indians have been sensational especially in the second half of the season. They started the campaign with four defeats in five matches but since then MI have won five games in a row and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 40%
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 60%
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Nitish Rana has struggled for consistency this season as so far in this campaign Rana has scored 208 runs with an average of 23.11. In the last game Rana scored five which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled to make a mark but in the last three matches Sharma has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency this season as they have just three wins thus far and are currently eighth on the table.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
SuryaKumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Vignesh Puthur
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians head into this game after five straight wins and are currently second on the table.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 16-15. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions RR won the game.
Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals: 15
Mumbai Indians: 16
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Rajasthan Royals have failed to hit the heights of last season but the introduction of Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the last few games has changed the mood in the dressing room. RR head into this game after one win in the last four matches and are currently eighth on the table. On the other hand, after a difficult start to the campaign Mumbai Indians head into this games after five straight wins and are currently second on the table. We expect this to be a high scoring game and much like last games at the venue both sides will dominate in the powerplay. With the experience in the top order we expect MI to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been sensational for Rajasthan Royals this season as he has scored four half centuries in the last five matches and is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter
SuryaKumar Yadav has been the most consistent batter for Mumbai Indians this season as so far in this campaign he has scored 427 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the leading wicket taker for Rajasthan Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Jasprit Bumrah missed the first half of the campaign with back injury but his return has been a big boost for Mumbai Indians. In the last match against LSG he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.23 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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