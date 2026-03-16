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Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction

RR

43.8%

Chance of Winning

PBKS

56.2%

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1.69
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1.70
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1.75
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T20

Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings in the 59th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The game is scheduled to be played on May 18 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 473 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.
  • With 437 runs, Prabhsimran Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have had a season to forget this term as they have only managed three wins in 12 matches and are currently ninth on the table. We expect Sanju Samson to return for the final two games as RR would be hoping to close out the season with some positives. They have already been knocked out of the group stages.

Punjab Super Kings head into this game after comprehensive wins against Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. PBKS have already bagged 15 points in 11 matches and another win in the remaining games would seal a playoff spot. As per our calculations, Punjab Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 41%
  • Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 59%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sanju Samson is expected to return in the starting lineup and we believe he will bat at three where he is most comfortable. So far he has scored 224 runs with an average of 37.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer has been brilliant this season as he has been consistent and has so far scored 405 runs with an average of 50.62 which is sensational which also makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5

1.85
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Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings

1.96
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Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 31C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

Riyan Parag

Batter

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Batter

Sanju Samson

All-rounder

Dhruv Jurel

Wicket-keeper

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Wanindu Hasaranga

All-rounder

Maheesh Theekshana

All-rounder

Sandeep Sharma

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency this season as they have just three wins thus far and are currently ninth on the table.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya

Batter

Prabhsimran Singh

Batter

Shreyas Iyer

Batter

Shashank Singh

Batter

Josh Inglis

Wicket-keeper

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

Nehal Wadhera

All-rounder

Marco Jansen

Bowler

Xavier Bartlett

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings are unbeaten in the last three matches and with 15 points thus far they are currently third on the table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Kings 17-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Punjab Kings

Even though Rajasthan Royals have a better record in this fixture, Punjab Kings have been a far better side in this tournament and we expect them to dominate the game. The bookmakers have sided with Punjab Kings and you should do the same as they would seal a playoff spot in the upcoming game.
  • Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.17 (PariMatch)
  • Punjab Kings to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
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