Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction
RR
43.8%
Chance of Winning
PBKS
56.2%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- With 473 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.
- With 437 runs, Prabhsimran Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals have had a season to forget this term as they have only managed three wins in 12 matches and are currently ninth on the table. We expect Sanju Samson to return for the final two games as RR would be hoping to close out the season with some positives. They have already been knocked out of the group stages.
Punjab Super Kings head into this game after comprehensive wins against Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. PBKS have already bagged 15 points in 11 matches and another win in the remaining games would seal a playoff spot. As per our calculations, Punjab Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 41%
- Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 59%
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sanju Samson is expected to return in the starting lineup and we believe he will bat at three where he is most comfortable. So far he has scored 224 runs with an average of 37.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Shreyas Iyer has been brilliant this season as he has been consistent and has so far scored 405 runs with an average of 50.62 which is sensational which also makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 31C.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
All-rounder
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency this season as they have just three wins thus far and are currently ninth on the table.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings are unbeaten in the last three matches and with 15 points thus far they are currently third on the table.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Kings 17-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab Kings
- Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.17 (PariMatch)
- Punjab Kings to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments