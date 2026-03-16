Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction RR 43.8 % Chance of Winning PBKS 56.2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings in the 59th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The game is scheduled to be played on May 18 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts: With 473 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

With 437 runs, Prabhsimran Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have had a season to forget this term as they have only managed three wins in 12 matches and are currently ninth on the table. We expect Sanju Samson to return for the final two games as RR would be hoping to close out the season with some positives. They have already been knocked out of the group stages.

Punjab Super Kings head into this game after comprehensive wins against Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. PBKS have already bagged 15 points in 11 matches and another win in the remaining games would seal a playoff spot. As per our calculations, Punjab Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 41%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 59%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sanju Samson is expected to return in the starting lineup and we believe he will bat at three where he is most comfortable. So far he has scored 224 runs with an average of 37.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer has been brilliant this season as he has been consistent and has so far scored 405 runs with an average of 50.62 which is sensational which also makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Kings 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 31C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Riyan Parag Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Sanju Samson All-rounder Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency this season as they have just three wins thus far and are currently ninth on the table.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings are unbeaten in the last three matches and with 15 points thus far they are currently third on the table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Kings 17-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.17 (PariMatch)

Punjab Kings to win - 1.69 (PariMatch) Even though Rajasthan Royals have a better record in this fixture, Punjab Kings have been a far better side in this tournament and we expect them to dominate the game. The bookmakers have sided with Punjab Kings and you should do the same as they would seal a playoff spot in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





