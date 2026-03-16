Facts: With 178 runs, Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

With 186 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant campaign last season but this season they have struggled for consistency thus far. In the five games thus far, RR has won two games and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Gujarat Titans and they lost the game by 58 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a great start this season as they beat KKR and CSK in the first two matches, since then they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they were beaten by DC. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 41%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 59%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sanju Samson was one of the most consistent players for Rajasthan Royals last season. He has not had a great start to the campaign. Regardless of his form we are going to back him in this game as he will score well in this match.

Rajat Patidar was sensational last season and once again he has been brilliant thus far as he has scored 186 runs in five matches with an average of 37.20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Riyan Parag Batter Dhruv Jurel Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency as they have lost three of the five matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after back to back defeats at home. With six points so far they are currently third on the table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 15-14. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions RR won the game.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after both sides suffered defeat in the last outing. Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a great start this season as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in the first two matches but since then RCB have lost two of the last three games and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. Both defeats for RCB came at home but in away games they have been dominant and have a 100% record. On the other hand, the key players for Rajasthan Royals especially the top order have struggled to make an impact this season which is why they have lost three of the five matches so far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the three away matches, RCB have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though it has not been a vintage Sanju Samson so far in this campaign. Samson still has managed to score 178 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli struggled to make an impact in the last game, even though he has had a slow start to the campaign, Kohli has scored 186 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has been one of the most consistent bowlers for RR this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with six wickets he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood had an underwhelming game in the last outing but regardless he has been brilliant so far in this campaign and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.