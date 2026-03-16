1224

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League April 13

RR

41%

Chance of Winning

RCB

59%

Parimatch

1.69
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.70
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.70
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 28th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 13 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 178 runs, Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.
  • With 186 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant campaign last season but this season they have struggled for consistency thus far. In the five games thus far, RR has won two games and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Gujarat Titans and they lost the game by 58 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a great start this season as they beat KKR and CSK in the first two matches, since then they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they were beaten by DC. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 41%
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 59%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sanju Samson was one of the most consistent players for Rajasthan Royals last season. He has not had a great start to the campaign. Regardless of his form we are going to back him in this game as he will score well in this match.

Rajat Patidar was sensational last season and once again he has been brilliant thus far as he has scored 186 runs in five matches with an average of 37.20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru

1.79
Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

Riyan Parag

Batter

Dhruv Jurel

Batter

Nitish Rana

All-rounder

Sanju Samson

Wicket-keeper

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Wanindu Hasaranga

All-rounder

Maheesh Theekshana

All-rounder

Sandeep Sharma

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency as they have lost three of the five matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli

Batter

Rajat Patidar

Batter

Jitesh Sharma

Batter

Krunal Pandya

All-rounder

Phil Salt

Wicket-keeper

Tim David

Batter

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Suyash Sharma

Bowler

Yash Dayal

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after back to back defeats at home. With six points so far they are currently third on the table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 15-14. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions RR won the game.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after both sides suffered defeat in the last outing. Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a great start this season as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in the first two matches but since then RCB have lost two of the last three games and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. Both defeats for RCB came at home but in away games they have been dominant and have a 100% record. On the other hand, the key players for Rajasthan Royals especially the top order have struggled to make an impact this season which is why they have lost three of the five matches so far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the three away matches, RCB have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

T20

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Jaipur

Icon

Rajasthan Royals

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.14
Bet Now!
Icon

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.70
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.70
Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though it has not been a vintage Sanju Samson so far in this campaign. Samson still has managed to score 178 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli struggled to make an impact in the last game, even though he has had a slow start to the campaign, Kohli has scored 186 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has been one of the most consistent bowlers for RR this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with six wickets he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood had an underwhelming game in the last outing but regardless he has been brilliant so far in this campaign and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after a defeat. Even though RR did a double against RCB last season, the bookmakers have favoured RCB in this game as they have won all three games away from home. We believe you should back RCB as they will continue their away form in the upcoming game.
  • Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments