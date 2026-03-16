Facts: With 443 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.

With 248 runs, Shivam Dube is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game knowing another win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot this season. RCB has struggled at home this season as they lost each of the first three matches at home but still have managed seven wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Chennai Super Kings have had their worst campaign in IPL this season. So far this season CSK has won just twice in ten matches and have already been knocked out of the competition. In the last game they lost against PBKS. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ’ chances of winning - 64%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 36%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Even though Rajat Patidar struggled in the last game against Delhi Capitals he still has had a decent campaign thus far as Patidar has scored 228 runs thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the most consistent batters for Chennai Super Kings this season. So far this season he has scored 183 runs with an average of 26.14 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been sensational this season as they have seven wins in ten matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Shaikh Rasheed Batter Sam Curran All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have won just twice this season and have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 22-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RCB won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 12

Chennai Super Kings: 22

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Chennai Super Kings have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have just two wins in ten matches and are the first team to get knocked out of the group stages. In the last game they lost against PBKS at home. On the other hand RCB have been the best team in this tournament so far. Even though they have struggled at home, RCB has still managed to bag seven wins so far and are currently at the top of the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and RCB won the game they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe RCB will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.50 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was excellent once again in the last game against Delhi Capitals as he scored a half century. With 443 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Shivam Dube did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the stand out batter for CSK this season and is also the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood was sensational once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets and with 18 wickets so far, Hazlewood is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed has been the most consistent bowler for Chennai Super Kings this season. So far this year he has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.