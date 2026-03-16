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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League April 02

RCB

58%

Chance of Winning

GT

42%

Parimatch

1.72
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Melbet

1.74
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Batery

1.73
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T20

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the 14th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 02 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 741 runs, Virat Kohli was the leading wicket taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season.
  • With 527 runs, Sai Sudharsan was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans last season.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru headed into this season after a brilliant performance in the second half of the season last term. They have had a stunning start to the season as in the opening game they beat KKR and in the last match they registered a thumping win over CSK, RCB won the game by 50 runs.

Gujarat Titans had a disappointing campaign last season and did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the season opener against PBKS at home. In the last game they managed to turn things around and beat Mumbai Indians. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru ’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 42%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rajat Patidar was sensational in the second half of the campaign last year and has continued his form into this season as he has scored 34 and 51 in the first two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been one of the most consistent batters in IPL in the last few years. He has got off to a great start this season as in the first two games Buttler has scored 54 and 39 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5

1.85
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Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Under 29.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru

1.92
Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli

Batter

Rajat Patidar

Batter

Jitesh Sharma

Batter

Krunal Pandya

All-rounder

Phil Salt

Wicket-keeper

Tim David

Batter

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Suyash Sharma

Bowler

Yash Dayal

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have got off to a great start this season as they have won the first two games and are currently at the top of the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill

Batter

Sai Sudharsan

Batter

Sherfane Rutherford

Batter

Shahrukh Khan

All-rounder

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Rahul Tewatia

Batter

Sai Kishore

All-rounder

Rashid Khan

All-rounder

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

Mohd. Siraj

Bowler

Prasidh Krishna

Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against PBKS but in the last game they beat MI.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an upper hand against Gujarat Titans in this fixture 3-2. Last season both sides went head to head twice last year and RCB won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 03

Gujarat Titans: 02

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after both sides registered an impressive win in the last game. Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their first win against Chennai Super Kings away from home since 2008 and continued their winnings run in this campaign. They are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against PBKS but in the last game they managed to turn things around and beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact RCB have had a better opening partnership in the first two games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

T20

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Bangalore

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Gujarat Titans

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was sensational last year for RCB and even though he has failed to hit the heights of last year, Kohli has still managed to hit 59 and 31 in the first two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Shubman Gill did not have a great year but has looked great so far in the first two games. In two games thus far, Gill has scored 71 runs and has been pretty consistent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood has been the stand out bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first two games. In the two games thus far Hazlewood has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sai Kishore to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Sai Kishore has been trusted with the ball over Washington Sundar and he has not disappointed, in two games thus far Kishor has bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a better head to head record in this fixture. They have been fabulous in the first two games which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with the home team in this game and you should do the same as RCB would continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game.
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
  • Gujarat Titans to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
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