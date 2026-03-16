Facts: With 443 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.

With 375 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after what has been a phenomenal season thus far. Another win in the upcoming game would not only confirm a playoff spot, they would be favourites to finish top two in the points table. In the last match RCB went head to head against CSK and won the game by two runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled for consistency this season as with five wins in 12 matches they are currently sixth on the table. KKR need maximum points in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ’ chances of winning - 58%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 42%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phil Salt missed the last few games but we expect him to return in this fixture against his former team. He was sensational in the reverse fixture as he scored a half century against KKR which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine has struggled for consistency so far this season as he has scored 215 runs in 11 matches with an average of 21.50. We expect him to struggle against the RCB bowling attack and to score low in the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal, Mayank Aggrawal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Mayank Aggrawal Batter Phil Salt Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after four straight wins and are currently second on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Moeen Ali Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after a disappointing result against CSK. They are currently sixth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 22-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RCB won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15

Kolkata Knight Riders: 22

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled for consistency and their hope of retaining the title looks highly unlikely as they need maximum points in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been sensational thus far as they head into this game after four straight wins and another win would seal a playoff spot this season. RCB openers have been far more consistent than KKR which is probably why we believe Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was excellent once again in the last game as he scored his seventh half century. With 505 runs so far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane was brilliant once again in the last game as he scored 48 against CSK. So far this season Rahane has scored 375 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Krunal Pandya to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Krunal Pandya has been brilliant for RCB this season as he has been consistent and so far this season Pandya has already bagged 14 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy was phenomenal in the last game against CSK as he bagged two wickets. With 17 wickets so far, Chakaravarthy is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Royal Challengers Bengaluru Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.70 (PariMatch)

Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 2.15 (PariMatch) Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders went head to head earlier this season and RCB dominated the game. They have been a far better team this season which is why the bookmakers have sided with RCB and you should do the same as they would go on and win their fifth game in a row come May 17. Royal Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





