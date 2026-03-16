Facts: With 548 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.

With 560 runs, Mitchell Marsh is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after an underwhelming performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last outing. RCB conceded 231 runs in the first innings and eventually lost the game by 42 runs. RCB head into this fixture needing a win to seal a top two finish in the group stages.

Lucknow Super Giants have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they missed the playoffs once again this season. In the second half of the campaign LSG has lost five of the last seven matches and are seventh on the table. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ’ chances of winning - 58%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phil Salt missed the last few games but returned in the last game and was sensational. Salt scored 62 off 32 balls and we expect him to have a similar impact in what seems like a must win game for RCB.

Rishabh Pant has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as he has struggled for consistency and has scored 151 runs in 13 matches with an average of 13.72 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal, Mayank Aggrawal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Mayank Aggrawal Batter Phil Salt Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and are third on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have five defeats in the last seven matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lucknow Super Giants 3-2. Both sides went head to head last year and LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 03

Lucknow Super Giants: 02

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Lucknow Super Giants have struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign as they have lost five of the last seven matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. They would be hoping for a strong finish as they play their final game at home this season. On the other hand, RCB have had a brilliant campaign this season even though they head into this game after a disappointing loss against SRH in the last term. RCB have already through to the playoffs and another win in the upcoming game would seal a top two spot this season. Even though LSG have struggled this season, their openers have done well this season as they have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe LSG will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.13 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was excellent once again in the last game as he scored 43 off 25 balls against SRH. With 548 runs thus far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Marsh to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Mitchell Marsh has been sensational for Lucknow Super Giants this season. In the last game he scored his maiden century in this tournament and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Krunal Pandya to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Krunal Pandya has been brilliant for RCB this season as he has been consistent and so far this season Pandya has already bagged 15 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Digvesh Singh to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Digvesh Singh was suspended in the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. He has been the biggest positive this season for his side and is also the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.