Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction
LSG
42%
Chance of Winning
RCB
58%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 548 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.
- With 560 runs, Mitchell Marsh is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants this season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after an underwhelming performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last outing. RCB conceded 231 runs in the first innings and eventually lost the game by 42 runs. RCB head into this fixture needing a win to seal a top two finish in the group stages.
Lucknow Super Giants have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they missed the playoffs once again this season. In the second half of the campaign LSG has lost five of the last seven matches and are seventh on the table. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 42%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Phil Salt missed the last few games but returned in the last game and was sensational. Salt scored 62 off 32 balls and we expect him to have a similar impact in what seems like a must win game for RCB.
Rishabh Pant has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as he has struggled for consistency and has scored 151 runs in 13 matches with an average of 13.72 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5
Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal, Mayank Aggrawal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Mayank Aggrawal
|
Batter
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and are third on the table.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Digvesh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have five defeats in the last seven matches.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lucknow Super Giants 3-2. Both sides went head to head last year and LSG won the game.
Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 03
Lucknow Super Giants: 02
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Lucknow Super Giants have struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign as they have lost five of the last seven matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. They would be hoping for a strong finish as they play their final game at home this season. On the other hand, RCB have had a brilliant campaign this season even though they head into this game after a disappointing loss against SRH in the last term. RCB have already through to the playoffs and another win in the upcoming game would seal a top two spot this season. Even though LSG have struggled this season, their openers have done well this season as they have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe LSG will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter
Virat Kohli was excellent once again in the last game as he scored 43 off 25 balls against SRH. With 548 runs thus far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Marsh to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Mitchell Marsh has been sensational for Lucknow Super Giants this season. In the last game he scored his maiden century in this tournament and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers
Krunal Pandya to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler
Krunal Pandya has been brilliant for RCB this season as he has been consistent and so far this season Pandya has already bagged 15 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Digvesh Singh to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Digvesh Singh was suspended in the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. He has been the biggest positive this season for his side and is also the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
- Lucknow Super Giants to win - 2.13 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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