Facts: With 248 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.

With 250 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have got off to a great start this season as they have four wins in six matches and are currently third on the table. They have been sensational away from home as they have four wins in four matches but at home RCB have lost back to back games and would be hoping to turn things around in this game.

Punjab Kings went head to head against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game and it turned out to be a great game for the neutrals as PBKS defended the lowest score in IPL history and eventually won the game by 16 runs, they are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 58%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 42%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rajat Patidar was sensational last season and once again he has been brilliant thus far as he has scored 186 runs in five innings with an average of 37.20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Priyansh Arya has had a phenomenal debut season so far as in six matches he has scored 216 runs with an average of 36. In the last three games he has scored 103, 36 and 22 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after four wins in six matches so far. At home RCB has lost back to back games.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings got off to a great start this season as they won four matches thus far and are currently fourth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Punjab Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 17-16. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions RCB won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 16

Punjab Kings: 17

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after both sides have had identical starts to the campaign and both teams are well in the mix to qualify for the playoffs this season. Punjab Kings got off to the great start this season as they won the first two matches but since then they have two wins and two defeats in the last four matches and would be hoping for some continuity in results as they head into the second half of the campaign. On the other hand RCB have won four games thus far and all four wins have come away from home. At home RCB has lost back to back games and would be hoping to register their first win at home. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact RCB have managed to have a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli has been brilliant once again in the last game as he scored his third half century of the season. With 248 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer did not have a great outing in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders Regardless he has scored 250 runs and is the leading run scorer fof his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood had an underwhelming game in the last outing but regardless he has been outstanding this season and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh struggled to make an impact in the last few games regardless we are going to back him once again as with eight wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.