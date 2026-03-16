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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match Prediction

RCB

55%

Chance of Winning

RR

45%

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T20

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Rajasthan Royals in the 42nd game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 24 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 322 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.
  • With 307 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a solid campaign so far this term. They have five wins in eight matches so far and are currently third on the table. All five wins for RCB have come away from, at home they have lost all three games. In the last match they beat PBKS with seven wickets to spare.

Rajasthan Royals have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have just two wins thus far and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against LSG and from the winning position they lost the game by two runs. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru ’ chances of winning - 59%
  • Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 41%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rajat Patidar was sensational last season and he has continued his form in this season as he has scored 221 runs thus far. Even though Patidar did not have a good game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming match.

Sanju Samson missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game. So far he has scored 224 runs with an average of 37.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5

1.85
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Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Rajasthan Royals

2.00
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli

Batter

Rajat Patidar

Batter

Jitesh Sharma

Batter

Krunal Pandya

All-rounder

Phil Salt

Wicket-keeper

Tim David

Batter

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Suyash Sharma

Bowler

Yash Dayal

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after an impressive win against PBKS and are third on the table. RCB has lost all three home games thus far.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

Riyan Parag

Batter

Dhruv Jurel

Batter

Nitish Rana

All-rounder

Sanju Samson

Wicket-keeper

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Wanindu Hasaranga

All-rounder

Maheesh Theekshana

All-rounder

Sandeep Sharma

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency as they have lost six of the eight matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an upper hand in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 16-14. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RCB won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 16

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Rajasthan Royals have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in eight matches thus far and are currently eighth on the table. RR are sweating on the fitness of Sanju Samson who has been one of the top run scorers for RR this season. On the other hand, RCB have won five games thus far and are currently third on the table. They have been brilliant in the away games so far but at home RCB has failed to bag a single point so far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact at home RCB has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe RR will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

T20

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

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Royal Challengers Bangalore

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was brilliant in the last match as he scored a half century against PBKS and with 322 runs thus far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in scintillating form as he has scored three half centuries in three matches and with 307 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood struggled in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been excellent this season. With 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sensational so far for RR. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with nine wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RCB won the game. Even though RCB has struggled at home, the bookmakers have favoured them and you should do the same as RCB would register their first win at home in the upcoming game.
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
  • Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
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