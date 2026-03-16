Facts: With 322 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.

With 307 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a solid campaign so far this term. They have five wins in eight matches so far and are currently third on the table. All five wins for RCB have come away from, at home they have lost all three games. In the last match they beat PBKS with seven wickets to spare.

Rajasthan Royals have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have just two wins thus far and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against LSG and from the winning position they lost the game by two runs. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ’ chances of winning - 59%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 41%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rajat Patidar was sensational last season and he has continued his form in this season as he has scored 221 runs thus far. Even though Patidar did not have a good game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming match.

Sanju Samson missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game. So far he has scored 224 runs with an average of 37.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Rajasthan Royals 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after an impressive win against PBKS and are third on the table. RCB has lost all three home games thus far.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Riyan Parag Batter Dhruv Jurel Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency as they have lost six of the eight matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an upper hand in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 16-14. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RCB won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 16

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Rajasthan Royals have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in eight matches thus far and are currently eighth on the table. RR are sweating on the fitness of Sanju Samson who has been one of the top run scorers for RR this season. On the other hand, RCB have won five games thus far and are currently third on the table. They have been brilliant in the away games so far but at home RCB has failed to bag a single point so far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact at home RCB has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe RR will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was brilliant in the last match as he scored a half century against PBKS and with 322 runs thus far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in scintillating form as he has scored three half centuries in three matches and with 307 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood struggled in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been excellent this season. With 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sensational so far for RR. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with nine wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)

Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.14 (PariMatch) Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RCB won the game. Even though RCB has struggled at home, the bookmakers have favoured them and you should do the same as RCB would register their first win at home in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





