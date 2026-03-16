Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match Prediction
RCB
55%
Chance of Winning
RR
45%
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- With 322 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.
- With 307 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a solid campaign so far this term. They have five wins in eight matches so far and are currently third on the table. All five wins for RCB have come away from, at home they have lost all three games. In the last match they beat PBKS with seven wickets to spare.
Rajasthan Royals have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have just two wins thus far and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against LSG and from the winning position they lost the game by two runs. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru ’ chances of winning - 59%
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 41%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rajat Patidar was sensational last season and he has continued his form in this season as he has scored 221 runs thus far. Even though Patidar did not have a good game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming match.
Sanju Samson missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game. So far he has scored 224 runs with an average of 37.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5
Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after an impressive win against PBKS and are third on the table. RCB has lost all three home games thus far.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency as they have lost six of the eight matches and are currently eighth on the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an upper hand in this fixture against Rajasthan Royals 16-14. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RCB won the game.
Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 16
Rajasthan Royals: 14
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Rajasthan Royals have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in eight matches thus far and are currently eighth on the table. RR are sweating on the fitness of Sanju Samson who has been one of the top run scorers for RR this season. On the other hand, RCB have won five games thus far and are currently third on the table. They have been brilliant in the away games so far but at home RCB has failed to bag a single point so far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact at home RCB has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe RR will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter
Virat Kohli was brilliant in the last match as he scored a half century against PBKS and with 322 runs thus far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in scintillating form as he has scored three half centuries in three matches and with 307 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers
Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler
Josh Hazlewood struggled in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been excellent this season. With 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga has been sensational so far for RR. In the last game he bagged two wickets and with nine wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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