Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction
RCB
64%
Chance of Winning
SRH
36%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 505 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.
- With 373 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after what has been a phenomenal season thus far. Another win in the upcoming game would put them in pole position to finish top two on the table. In the last match RCB went head to head against KKR and the game was called off due to rain.
The last year’s finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to hit the strides of last season. They have only managed four wins thus far and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game they beat RR. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru ’ chances of winning - 64%
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 36%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Phil Salt missed the last few games but we expect him to return in this fixture against his former team. He was sensational in the reverse fixture as he scored a half century against KKR which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Abhishek Sharma has lacked consistency thus far but has still managed to score 373 runs and is the leading run scorer. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal, Mayank Aggrawal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Mayank Aggrawal
|
Batter
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after four straight wins and are currently second on the table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aniket Verma
|
Batter
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Shami
|
Bowler
|
Simarjeet Singh
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to make an impact this season as they have just four wins thus far and have been knocked out of the tournament.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had an upper hand in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13-11. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 13
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Sunrisers Hyderabad made the finals last season but have looked a shadow of themselves this term as they performance this season has been below par and have been knocked out of the tournament. They will be hoping to end this campaign on the high. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru haven’t played a single game since 3rd May, yes they are well rested but on the flip side it could hamper their momentum as they have been brilliant so far and another win would put them in pole position to seal a top two spot. We expect Phil Salt to return in this game after he has missed the last two games due to illness. We expect RCB openers to dominate once again in an away game and RCB to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter
Virat Kohli was excellent once again in the last game as he scored his seventh half century. With 505 runs so far, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ajinkya Rahane to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter
Abhishek Sharma has been the stand out batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. So far in this campaign Sharma has scored 373 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers
Krunal Pandya to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler
Krunal Pandya has been brilliant for RCB this season as he has been consistent and so far this season Pandya has already bagged 14 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler
Harshal Patel did not have a great game against Delhi Capitals but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout bowling for SRH with 15 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.54 (PariMatch)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - 2.47 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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