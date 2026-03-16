Facts: With 314 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this campaign.

With 371 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

The last year’s finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to hit the strides of last season. It could be down to managing the expectations or just a poor display in all departments this term. SRH has managed just three wins in ten matches, in the last game they lost against Gujarat Titans by 38 runs.

Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season but have struggled in the second half of the campaign. DC have just one win in the last six matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they lost against KKR by 14 runs. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad ’ chances of winning - 45%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant century against PBKS but apart from that innings this season has been a struggle for Indian sensation. Even though he scored well in the last game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last few matches. So far this season Porel has scored 257 runs with an average of 28.55 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to make an impact this season as they have just three wins thus far and are currently ninth on the table.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Karun Nair Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have one win in the last six matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against KKR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 13-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and DC won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 13

Delhi Capitals: 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals head into this game after both sides struggled in the last outing. Expectations were high this season for SRH to go all the way but they have struggled for consistency throughout the season and are on the brink of getting eliminated from the group stages. So far this season SRH has managed just six points in ten matches and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand after a phenomenal start to the season DC have struggled in the second half of the campaign and are currently fifth on the table, they have one win in the last six matches. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and DC won the game. They also have a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.87 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen has been the most consistent batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. With 311 runs thus far he is one of the top run scorers for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional this season. With 371 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Harshal Patel has been a stand out bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and has been consistent as well. With 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav struggled in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders regardless we are going to back him as he has been the most consistent bowler for DC this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.