Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League April 06
SRH
58%
Chance of Winning
GT
42%
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- With 140 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.
- With 186 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this campaign.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start against Rajasthan Royals in the opening game but since then they have struggled to make an impact and have been outplayed in all departments in each of the last three matches. In the last game they struggled against KKR as they lost the game by 80 runs.
Gujarat Titans did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against PBKS but since then GT has won back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat RCB with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Hyderabad are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 42%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Abhishek Sharma had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 484 runs but has struggled to make an impact this season. In the last two games he has scored 0 and 2 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jos Buttler has been sensational for GT this season as he has scored two half centuries in the last three matches and has scored 166 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5
Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aniket Verma
|
Batter
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Shami
|
Bowler
|
Simarjeet Singh
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start against RR but since then SRH has lost three games in a row.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
Batter
|
Sai Kishore
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Mohd. Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against PBKS but since then they have won back to back games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head
Gujarat Titans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 3-1. Both sides went head to head last season and GT won the game.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 01
Gujarat Titans: 03
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds
Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start as they beat RR in the opening game but since then they have struggled to make an impact and have lost three straight games. With one win in three games, SRH are currently tenth on the table. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans did not have a good game against PBKS but since then they have won back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. GT openers have shown up in all three games thus far as they have managed to have a better opening partnership in all three games so far which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter
Travis Head did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent batter for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
Sai Sudharsan has been sensational for Gujarat Titans once again this season as he has two half centuries in three matches and with 186 runs he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers
Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler
Harshal Patel was the purple cap winner last season and has got off to a solid start this season. So far Patel has bagged four wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sai Kishore to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
Sai Kishore has been the stand out bowler for Gujarat Titans in this campaign. So far this season Kishor has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Gujarat Titans to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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