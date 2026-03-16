Facts: With 314 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this campaign.

With 375 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

The last year’s finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to hit the strides of last season and with all square against Delhi Capitals in the last outing they have been knocked out of the tournament. SRH only managed three wins in 11 matches thus far and are currently eighth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the last outing at home which was a must win game for the defending champions. With 11 points they are sixth on the table. As per our calculations, KKR are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad ’ chances of winning - 45%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant century against PBKS but apart from that innings this season has been a struggle for Indian sensation. Even though he scored well in the last innings we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine has struggled for consistency so far this season as he has scored 215 runs in ten matches with an average of 21.50. In the last game he scored 26 off 17 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Kolkata Knight Riders 2.20 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Eshan Malinga Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed just three wins in 11 matches and with a draw against DC in the last game, they have been knocked out of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Moeen Ali Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after a disappointing loss against CSK and are currently sixth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 20-9. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 09

Kolkata Knight Riders: 20

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides have failed to hit the strides of last season. Both teams made the finals last season and both sides could miss the playoffs this season. SRH have already been knocked out of the tournament as they have managed just three wins in 11 matches and are currently eighth on the table. On the other hand with a defeat against CSK at home, KKR are on the brink of elimination as they are dependent on other results. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and KKR dominated the game as they won the match by 80 runs, they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe KKR will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen has been the most consistent batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. With 311 runs thus far he is one of the top run scorers for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane was brilliant once again in the last game as he scored 48 against CSK. So far this season Rahane has scored 375 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Harshal Patel did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been consistent thus far and with 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy was phenomenal in the last game against CSK as he bagged two wickets. With 17 wickets so far, Chakaravarthy is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.