Facts: With 407 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this campaign.

With 375 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to hit the strides of last season and have been knocked out of the tournament. Even though SRH have struggled this season, they head into this game after back to back wins against LSG and RCB and would be hoping to close out the season with a win.

Much like last season, Kolkata Knight Riders have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled to find their footing this term and with 12 points they are currently seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Hyderabad are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad ’ chances of winning - 55%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Sharma has been the standout batter for SRH this season as he has scored 407 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine has struggled for consistency so far this season as he has scored 215 runs in 11 matches with an average of 21.50. We expect him to struggle against the RCB bowling attack and to score low in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled this season as they have failed to make the playoffs. They head into this game after back to back wins.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Moeen Ali Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after a disappointing result against CSK and the last game was called off due to rain. They are currently seventh on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 20-9. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 09

Kolkata Knight Riders: 20

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Both sides made the finals last year and KKR won the championship but they have struggled to replicate the form of last season and hence would be hoping to close out the season on a positive note. SRH head onto this game after back to back defeats and would be hoping to continue their form in this game. Opening partnership has been a struggle for KKR this season which has been the biggest difference between the two sides which makes us believe Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma has been the stand out batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. So far in this campaign Sharma has scored 407 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders. With 375 runs thus far, Rahane is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Harshal Patel did not have a great game against RCB in the last outing as was expensive and bagged one wicket in the game. With 16 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy was phenomenal in the last outing against CSK as he bagged two wickets. With 17 wickets so far, Chakaravarthy is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.