Facts: With 567 runs, Travis Head was the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season.

With 520 runs, KL Rahul was the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in the last campaign.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a brilliant campaign last season and with arguably one the best batting line up once again this season, we expect them to make a similar impact this season. In the opening game they went head to head against Rajasthan Royals and won the game by 44 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants have made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons but the last campaign was a let down for their fans. In the opening game they played against Delhi Capitals and eventually lost the game by one wicket. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Hyderabad are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad ’ chances of winning - 65%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Sharma had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 484 runs with an average of 32.26. In the opening game against RR, Sharma scored 24 off 11 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant did not have a great start to the campaign as LSG captain as he scored a duck in the opening game against DC. Last season he was the leading run scorer for DC which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Abhinav Manohar Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad were brilliant last season and once again got off to a great start as they beat RR by 44 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants ended the campaign last year with three defeats in four games and in the opening game this season they lost against Delhi Capitals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have had an upper hand against Sunrisers Hyderabad in this fixture 3-1. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and SRH won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 01

Lucknow Super Giants: 03

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. LSG went head to head against Delhi Capitals in the opening game and got off to a great start in the game. Delhi Capitals looked down and out put a stunning half century from Ashutosh Sharma took them over the line and LSG lost the game by one wicket. On the other hand SRH started the campaign as they left off last season as they scored 286 against Rajasthan Royals and won the game by 44 runs. It's hard to go against SRH at home when both of their openers looked brilliant in the opening game. We believe SRH will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.50 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Travis Head was sensational last season as he was the top run scorer for SRH last year. In the opening game against RR this season Head scored 67 off 31 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran was outstanding last season as he scored 499 runs and was one of the most consistent batters for his side. In the opening game, Pooran scored 75 off 30 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Pat Cummins did not have a great game in the last outing as he conceded 60 runs against RR and bagged one wicket. He was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ravi Bishnoi to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Ravi Bishnoi did not have a great season last term but still managed to bag 10 wickets. In the opening game against Delhi Capitals, Bishnoi bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.