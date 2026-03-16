Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL Match Prediction
SRH
40%
Chance of Winning
MUM
60%
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- With 242 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this campaign.
- With 333 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians this season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad went head to head against Mumbai Indians in the last game and they struggled to make an impact as they scored 162 runs and eventually lost the game by four wickets. This was SRH’s fifth defeat in seven matches and they need a near perfect run in the second half of the campaign if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.
Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches this season. Since then MI has managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad ’ chances of winning - 40%
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 60%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Abhishek Sharma has struggled for consistency this season but in the last two matches he has scored a century and 40 runs in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact this season as he has struggled to find his footing so far. In the last few games Sharma has batted well, he scored a half century in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aniket Verma
|
Batter
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Shami
|
Bowler
|
Simarjeet Singh
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a dismal campaign so far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently ninth on the table.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
SuryaKumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Vignesh Puthur
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians head into this game after three back to back wins and are currently sixth on the table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 14-10. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and MI won the game.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10
Mumbai Indians: 14
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians head into this game in contrasting form as SRH have struggled to make an impact last season. They made the finals last season but it seems as if expectancy has taken its toll on them as they have two wins in seven matches thus far and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had a difficult start to the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches but they have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in this game. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Mumbai Indians won the game but it was SRH who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe SRH will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter
Even though this hasn’t been a vintage Travis Head season so far he has still managed to score 242 runs for SRH and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter
SuryaKumar Yadav was sensational in the last game against CSK as he scored a half century. So far he has scored 333 runs and is the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers
Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler
Harshal Patel had a decent game in the last outing against Mumbai Indians as he bagged one wicket. With nine wickets so far Patel is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Hardik Pandya did not have a good game in the last outing but regardless we are going to back him once again as with 11 wickets so far, Pandya is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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