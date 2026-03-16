Facts: With 242 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this campaign.

With 333 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad went head to head against Mumbai Indians in the last game and they struggled to make an impact as they scored 162 runs and eventually lost the game by four wickets. This was SRH’s fifth defeat in seven matches and they need a near perfect run in the second half of the campaign if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.

Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches this season. Since then MI has managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad ’ chances of winning - 40%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 60%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Sharma has struggled for consistency this season but in the last two matches he has scored a century and 40 runs in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact this season as he has struggled to find his footing so far. In the last few games Sharma has batted well, he scored a half century in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a dismal campaign so far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently ninth on the table.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Vignesh Puthur Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians head into this game after three back to back wins and are currently sixth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 14-10. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and MI won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Mumbai Indians: 14

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians head into this game in contrasting form as SRH have struggled to make an impact last season. They made the finals last season but it seems as if expectancy has taken its toll on them as they have two wins in seven matches thus far and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had a difficult start to the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches but they have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in this game. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Mumbai Indians won the game but it was SRH who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe SRH will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Even though this hasn’t been a vintage Travis Head season so far he has still managed to score 242 runs for SRH and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav was sensational in the last game against CSK as he scored a half century. So far he has scored 333 runs and is the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Harshal Patel had a decent game in the last outing against Mumbai Indians as he bagged one wicket. With nine wickets so far Patel is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Hardik Pandya did not have a good game in the last outing but regardless we are going to back him once again as with 11 wickets so far, Pandya is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)

Mumbai Indians to win - 1.65 (PariMatch) Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians head into this game which seems like a must win game for both sides. MI have won three games on the bounce which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them in this match and you should do the same as MI would continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





